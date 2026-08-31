Teju Belawadi and Pranav Sridhar lead Roopa Rao’s Bhayankara Preethi

Filmmaker Roopa Rao, who has established herself as a director and producer with a distinct approach to storytelling, with films like Gantumoote and Kenda, is set to return with a new directorial venture. The title motion poster of the upcoming Kannada film has been unveiled, revealing its title, Bhayankara Preethi. The title itself hints at a love story that is expected to take a different route from conventional romantic narratives.
While love stories are a familiar genre in cinema, Bhayankara Preethi, which translates to 'Terrifying Love,' suggests that the film will explore romance from an unconventional perspective. The film stars Teju Belawadi and Pranav Sridhar in the lead roles. The title motion poster, designed by Roopa Rao, features the two actors and offers a glimpse into the world of the film without revealing much about its storyline.
Roopa Rao made her mark as a director with Gantumoote, which earned attention for its coming-of-age narrative and distinctive treatment. She subsequently ventured into film production through Ameyukti Studios. Bhayankara Preethi is also being produced under the Ameyukti Studios banner, with Sahadeva Kelavadi associated with the production.
The film features an ensemble cast comprising Ashith, Ananya Mohan, Vinay Bharadwaj, Sheetal Rao, Sudha Prasad, Anagha, Chandrashekar, Prithvi Banavasi, Ram Manjonath, Vishal, Vaibhav Shetty, Chetan, Nithin and Gaganashree, among others.
Pradeep Nayak is handling the editing, while Shibi Srinivasan is composing the music. The makers have kept further details about the plot under wraps for now. However, the title and the motion poster have already generated curiosity about the kind of love story Roopa Rao is bringing to the screen this time.
More details about Bhayankara Preethi, including its release plans and other aspects of the film, are expected to be announced soon.