Teju Belawadi and Pranav Sridhar lead Roopa Rao’s Bhayankara Preethi

Filmmaker Roopa Rao, who has established herself as a director and producer with a distinct approach to storytelling, with films like Gantumoote and Kenda, is set to return with a new directorial venture. The title motion poster of the upcoming Kannada film has been unveiled, revealing its title, Bhayankara Preethi. The title itself hints at a love story that is expected to take a different route from conventional romantic narratives.