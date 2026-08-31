Sudeep: Nobody bleeds more than me when I don’t have a film release

Sudeep is set to return as the host of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 13, premiering on September 6 on Colors Kannada and JioHotstar. This season features a new 'Flight' theme and promises a mix of celebrity contestants and commoners. Produced jointly by Banijay Asia and Endemol Shine India, the show has grown into a cultural phenomenon in Karnataka, with Sudeep’s distinctive hosting style and connection with audiences remaining central to its popularity.
Unlike previous seasons, however, Sudeep's return comes without a film release, once again leading to speculation about his cinematic journey. But the actor makes it clear that his absence from theatres does not mean he has lost interest in cinema.
“I am actually happy with this season,” says Sudeep, who believes hosting Bigg Boss and working on films can comfortably go hand in hand. Last year, while shooting for Mark, he would travel from Mahabalipuram to host the show. This year, with Billa Ranga Baashaa, directed by Anup Bhandari, under production, his set is just 15 minutes from the Bigg Boss house. Earlier, balancing both commitments meant he could not shoot on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. “I am glad that this time I can shoot for BRB till Friday,” he says.
Having hosted 12 seasons, Sudeep says the format has never become monotonous for him and that every season has been different. “If I felt it was boring, however much they paid me, I would have exited. The way the audience watches Kannada Bigg Boss is like how they watch the IPL. Every season has been and will be out of the box.”
Sudeep also addresses the recurring speculation about his films being delayed. He points out that he is as affected by the absence of a release as anyone else. “Nobody bleeds more than me when I don’t have a film release,” he says, recalling how he simultaneously worked on Mark while fulfilling his Bigg Boss commitments last year. He shot for 120 days across 22 sets and various locations.
“For five and a half months, I was sleepless. I gave a film. There is nothing better than the love I have for cinema,” he says, adding that projects can sometimes fall through because of scripts, personal issues or other circumstances. “Me not doing a film doesn’t mean I am going on a trip or partying. Cinema is my life. I love being in front of the camera.”
He also makes it clear that there is plenty happening on the film front, even if everything is not ready to be announced. “I am in discussions with a lot of filmmakers,” he says.
Among the speculation surrounding his next move is the much-discussed possibility that Sudeep will play Sri Krishnadevaraya. Asked whether an announcement could arrive around his birthday, Sudeep remains tight-lipped, pointing out that today’s AI-driven speculation can turn almost anything into news. He says the actual announcement will have to come from the concerned production house.
Sudeep also addresses his recent social media post about Toxic, saying it reflected his stance as a fellow Kannadiga and his support for Kannada cinema. “That was my stand to my colleague, a fellow Kannadiga, Kannada cinema and the Kannada effort behind the film,” he says.