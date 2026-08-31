Sudeep: Nobody bleeds more than me when I don’t have a film release

Sudeep also addresses the recurring speculation about his films being delayed. He points out that he is as affected by the absence of a release as anyone else. “Nobody bleeds more than me when I don’t have a film release,” he says, recalling how he simultaneously worked on Mark while fulfilling his Bigg Boss commitments last year. He shot for 120 days across 22 sets and various locations.



“For five and a half months, I was sleepless. I gave a film. There is nothing better than the love I have for cinema,” he says, adding that projects can sometimes fall through because of scripts, personal issues or other circumstances. “Me not doing a film doesn’t mean I am going on a trip or partying. Cinema is my life. I love being in front of the camera.”



He also makes it clear that there is plenty happening on the film front, even if everything is not ready to be announced. “I am in discussions with a lot of filmmakers,” he says.