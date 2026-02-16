Shesha 2016 set to hit theatres in March

The police drama Shesha 2016 is all set to hit theatres on March 6. Starring Pramod Shetty, John Kaippallil, Archana Kottige, and Devaraj, the film has been acquired by Prime Video for its OTT release.
Shot simultaneously in Kannada and Malayalam, Shesha 2016 revolves around the gripping conflict between corruption and integrity within the police department. Produced under the Maradigudda Entertainments banner by Umesh Gowda, Manjuvani VS and Veena S, the film marks the directorial debut of Pradeep Arsikere. The team recently held a press conference at GT Mall in Bengaluru to announce the release date and OTT partnership. ACP Ganesh and Mohan Kumar Danappa, Chairman of the State Police Complaints Authority, attended the event as chief guests and unveiled the release poster.
Speaking at the event, ACP Ganesh said police roles are often portrayed negatively in films. After learning about the storyline of Shesha 2016, he appreciated that the film highlights both corrupt officials and honest officers. He urged audiences to support meaningful cinema in theatres rather than limiting viewing to mobile screens. Mohan Kumar Danappa echoed similar sentiments, encouraging families to watch and promote socially responsible Kannada films.
Hyderabad-based Dr Rajeev and Kranthi Prasad facilitated the OTT deal. Prasad revealed that they have acquired rights to nearly 1,880 films so far and assured support for quality cinema. Dr Rajeev added that good films will always receive their backing.
Director Pradeep described the film as a fictional story set along the Karnataka–Kerala border in 2016. He explained that 'Shesha' refers to what remains after the clash between good and evil. A former KEB employee, he quit his job to pursue filmmaking. The makers revealed that the film was shot over 35 days, with a lot of sequences shot in rain and in the night.