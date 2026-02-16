Shesha 2016 set to hit theatres in March

Shot simultaneously in Kannada and Malayalam, Shesha 2016 revolves around the gripping conflict between corruption and integrity within the police department. Produced under the Maradigudda Entertainments banner by Umesh Gowda, Manjuvani VS and Veena S, the film marks the directorial debut of Pradeep Arsikere. The team recently held a press conference at GT Mall in Bengaluru to announce the release date and OTT partnership. ACP Ganesh and Mohan Kumar Danappa, Chairman of the State Police Complaints Authority, attended the event as chief guests and unveiled the release poster.