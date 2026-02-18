Becoming Sarala was soulful: Misha Narang

The film is adapted from a novel by celebrated writer Triveni, a detail that weighed on her. “When a film is based on a book, there is pressure. It lives on paper, and we have to make people experience it on screen while doing justice to the writer’s work.”



Sarala, she admits, changed her. “When I heard the story, I thought, why can’t I be like this girl? Playing her inspired me. It was not just a performance. It was personal.”



Working in a new language brought its own challenges. “Kannada was initially a barrier. I would fumble with words. But Manju sir had so much clarity. He never rushed me. He would say, ‘Whenever you are ready, Misha.’ He did not want to see stress on my face.” An assistant director helped her rehearse lines, but it was the director’s patience she remembers most. “He would explain everything with a smile, like I was his own child.”