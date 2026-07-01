Yogesh: I’m not here to chase the hero tag

Yogi’s approach to cinema has steadily moved away from fixed labels. Hero, antagonist or pivotal role, he seems less interested in categorisation and more in variety. “I am an entertainer. Of course, I have my own considerations when I choose to play the protagonist, but beyond that, I don’t want to be boxed into one kind of character. I like trying different things. There are still many roles I want to explore,” says Yogi, who says that recognition is important, and it happens even more when repetition doesn't occur. “If people come to watch me on screen, that itself is an advantage. It helps me continue exploring different kinds of roles. I don’t want people to forget me, but I also don’t want to be remembered for just one kind of character.”