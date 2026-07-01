Yogesh: I’m not here to chase the hero tag

When Yogesh, popularly known as Yogi, first stepped into the limelight with Duniya, he played the antagonist, Loose Mada, a decision that shaped the trajectory of his career. The film brought him visibility, and over time, he moved into lead roles. With nearly 50 films behind him, he continues to shift between hero and character-driven roles with ease, often gravitating toward shades of grey rather than clear definitions.
His latest appearance is in Gramaayaana, starring Vinay Rajkumar alongside Megha Shetty, Achyuth Kumar, and Gopal Krishna Deshpande, among others. Directed by Devanuru Chandru, the film releasing on July 3, has been in development for over a decade, something Yogi points to as the primary reason he came on board. “The fact that Chandru has held on to this subject for 13 years without letting go says a lot. He could have given up or changed direction, especially when things didn’t fall into place easily. But he didn’t. That conviction is what made me say yes. When he called and explained the role, I didn’t take a second to agree.”
Interestingly, the project was initially offered to him before it eventually went to Vinay Rajkumar. “Yes, he had offered it to me earlier. But I was already committed to other projects, so it didn’t work out. I was still happy when Vinay came on board. And when a production house like Lahari Films joined the project, I felt the film would take shape even better. Chandru deserved that backing after holding on to the script for so long. Honestly, even if he had called me for just one scene, I would have done it.”
The film once again places him in a grey zone, a space he has often explored since his early days. But he is quick to point out that today’s grey characters are very different from the one he played in Duniya. “In Duniya, the story was set in the city, and my character was a rowdy who gradually grew into that world,” he explains, adding, “Here, in Gramaayaana, it’s a completely different backdrop. The character is shaped by his circumstances and fights for himself. At the end of the day, if there is a good person, there will always be another perspective. It all depends on how the narrative is told.”
Yogi’s approach to cinema has steadily moved away from fixed labels. Hero, antagonist or pivotal role, he seems less interested in categorisation and more in variety. “I am an entertainer. Of course, I have my own considerations when I choose to play the protagonist, but beyond that, I don’t want to be boxed into one kind of character. I like trying different things. There are still many roles I want to explore,” says Yogi, who says that recognition is important, and it happens even more when repetition doesn't occur. “If people come to watch me on screen, that itself is an advantage. It helps me continue exploring different kinds of roles. I don’t want people to forget me, but I also don’t want to be remembered for just one kind of character.”
Alongside Gramaayaana, Yogi will next be seen in Lankasura. He also has Rosy and King in the pipeline and is preparing to make a major announcement under his own production banner. For Yogi, the bigger concern isn't where he fits in the industry, but whether good films are finding their audience. “What I still don’t understand is why genuinely good films don’t get the response they deserve in theatres. Sometimes they don’t have enough promotion or enough screens, but for audiences, it ultimately comes down to one thing: whether the film is good or bad. Today, getting people into theatres is a challenge in itself, and we need to think about it sensitively.
“Kannada audiences watch every kind of cinema today, from Korean films to those from the Middle East. So, the story alone isn’t enough anymore. It’s the screenplay, the making, and how you present a simple idea that matters. Our filmmakers are constantly pushing themselves, and actors are taking more time to make better films. Kannada cinema deserves to be appreciated on its own merits, instead of constantly being compared with other language industries,” says the actor, signing off by adding, “I’m doing good films with good banners, and I’m not someone who wants to be the hero in every project. That has never been my mindset."