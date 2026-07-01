Krishna, PC Shekar to collaborate for a comedy thriller

After finding success in the first half of the year with Love Mocktail 3, Krishna is taking it slow. The actor-director has spent the past few months listening to scripts, weighing his options, and has now locked one that has caught his attention.
His next film will see him reunite with director PC Shekar for a comedy commercial thriller. The duo had earlier collaborated on Love Birds, which also starred Milana Nagaraj. This project gives them another opportunity to work together in a completely different space.
The film, which is being officially launched today, will be produced by Prakash S Buddur under the Akash Pictures banner. The producer is already backing Shekar's Mahaan, making this his second consecutive collaboration with the director. However, this will be his first project with Krishna.
Dialogue writer Prashanth Rajappa has also come on board. Meanwhile, the makers are busy with pre-production, finalising the rest of the cast and technical crew before taking the project on floors. The makers plan to begin principal photography in September, with the team using the next few months to complete preparations.
For Krishna, the announcement comes at a time when he is considering taking on multiple acting assignments while also planning his next directorial venture after Love Mocktail 3. The actor is also awaiting the release of Father, which also stars Prakash Raj, and is currently in post-production.