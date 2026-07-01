'Guntur Ammai' from Keke sparks linguistic conversation

The makers of Keke launched 'Guntur Ammai', the peppy dance number that marks social media personality Sonu Srinivas Gowda's first appearance in a film song. Directed by Somashekhar GK, Keke features a set of debut actors. and is produced by Ramali Nayak and Kalyan.
While Bharat India has handled the cinematography, Kiran Totambyle has scored the music, and penned the lyrics for Guntur Ammayi, which has been sung by Aishwarya Rangarajan.
Blending Kannada with Telugu phrases, 'Guntur Ammai' is a high-energy dance number with Sonu Srinivas Gowda at its centre.
Interestingly, it wasn't just the song that grabbed attention at the launch. The use of Telugu lyrics in a Kannada film song drew questions from the media, prompting a discussion with the team. Responding to the concerns, Kiran Totambyle said the makers would look into the feedback and make changes wherever possible.
While sharing her experience of facing the camera for a film number for the first time, Sonu thanked the team for the opportunity and said she hopes audiences will support her. With post-production progressing steadily, the makers said more updates on Keke will be announced in the coming week.