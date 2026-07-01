Sarvantharyami to examine phone addiction in society

Sarvantharyami, directed by Rangaswamy Kapanipalya and produced by Hita R Gowda, is set for release on July 17. The film’s trailer highlights its focus on mobile phone usage and its impact on daily life.
Director Rangaswamy, who also plays a key role in the film, said, “There is censorship for films, but no restriction for mobiles. That is where the real damage is happening.” He added that the film examines how mobile use affects both children and adults, and how some families have already begun limiting screen time or switching to keypad phones.
Actor Auto Nagaraj, who plays the role of a father in this film, which marks his 65th project, said, "Sarvantharyami is also a father–daughter relationship story."
The film also features Tejaswini, Myra, Amulya Narayan, Surya Praveen, Sanjana, Umesh Sakkarenadu, Umesh Punga, Prithviraj, Nagesh and others.
With music by Ramesh Krishnappa, the film has cinematography by Raju Hemmigepura and editing by Deepu S. The team includes backing from director and lyricist K Ram Narayan.