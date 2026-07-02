After months of mystery, Yash's Toxic finally lets its women take centre stage with new glimpse

While Yash's towering presence and Geetu Mohandas' stylised vision have defined the film's campaign so far, the women of Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups have remained the biggest mystery. Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth and Huma Qureshi have appeared only in fleeting glimpses, enough to spark intrigue without revealing where they fit into the story.
With 'Ladies & Ladies', that mystery has begun to unravel, and in doing so, the world of Toxic feels bigger and has stirred massive anticipation.
The teaser opens with a tongue-in-cheek disclaimer: "Kids... stay away. Parents... make sure your kids stay away. Grandparents... make sure your kids' kids stay away. Great grandparents... at your own risk." The dialogue establishes the film's rebellious identity.
What follows is less of a character reveal and more of an invitation into the minds of the women who inhabit this world. A haunting female voice-over declares, "Love makes monsters of women. It is a beautiful illusion, if one understands the depth of its deception," setting the tone for a teaser steeped in love, betrayal and power.
One by one, the ensemble steps into the spotlight. Nayanthara radiates quiet authority. Kiara Advani is magnetic and melancholic. Tara Sutaria carries an effortless confidence. Rukmini Vasanth appears amid explosive action, her glimpse paired with the line about "fighting for the scraps of devotion," while Huma Qureshi's brief appearance hints at a character with steely resolve.
The teaser is careful not to explain itself. Instead, it pieces together a world of love, lust, violence and vengeance, asking, "Do you want to come one at a time, or all together?" before culminating in one final declaration: "Every lady is a plot twist."
That line perhaps best captures what 'Ladies & Ladies' is trying to achieve. Rather than positioning its women around its leading man, the teaser suggests they are the forces driving the story's biggest turns. They don't merely exist within Toxic's world; they appear to shape it.
If the earlier glimpses established Yash's return in a high-impact action avatar, 'Ladies & Ladies' expands the canvas around him, showcasing the formidable women at its centre.
Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups is slated for worldwide theatrical release on August 26, 2026. Produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, the film has been shot simultaneously in Kannada and English and will also be dubbed in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.