Ganesh: I never wanted long gaps between releases

For an actor who once made it a habit of arriving on the big screen at least twice a year, the last two years have been unusually quiet for Ganesh. Since Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi, audiences haven't seen a new Ganesh film in theatres. Yet, the actor hasn't been idle. Four projects are complete or nearing completion, and ahead of his birthday on July 2, Ganesh says he is just as eager as his fans to return to cinemas.
The actor, who recently attended the song launch from the Kannada-Tulu bilingual family entertainer Picture/Picchar, produced by Shilpa Ganesh under the Golden Movies banner, says that's one question he hears almost everywhere he goes: "Where have you been? What's happening?" With Kannada cinema going through a challenging phase and even star-led films releasing less frequently, many have wondered why none of Ganesh's completed projects has reached theatres.
"The planning is underway. Brinda Vihaari is likely to release first, and Pinaka is also complete. Both films should arrive this year," he says. The delay, he explains, has more to do with the scale of the films than a lack of work. While projects like Pinaka have taken longer due to their ambitious production schedules, Ganesh has continued to listen to new stories and plan his next move. "I currently have four films on hand. Once they release, I'll begin work on new projects," says Ganesh.
The actor also shares that the range of stories in his upcoming films is quite exciting. While Pinaka is a fantasy, Brinda Vihaari explores human relationships, Yours Sincerely Ram is a journey film, and Thamma Sukhagamana Bayasuva is a family drama. He also has a film with director Arasu Anthare in the pipeline. "I never want long gaps between releases. My wish has always been to have at least two films a year. But sometimes things don't go according to plan. When a film is mounted on a bigger scale, it's difficult to dictate timelines. As actors, we can only request. The final decision rests with the makers."
Even Brinda Vihaari, despite being ready, continues to wait for the right release window. "The team is looking for the best possible date. For me, every date is a good date. I don't fear competition from any film," he says, adding that a birthday-week release would have been special, but technical reasons pushed the film further ahead.
The prolonged wait, he admits, has been frustrating. "I expected another film within eight months of Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi. Instead, it has taken much longer. As an actor, that disappoints me too." Yet, there is no bitterness in his voice. If anything, the wait has reinforced his belief that cinema is a collective effort. "Sometimes you have to think from the producer's perspective as well. Delays happen. But more films should be made, and more films should reach audiences."
For Ganesh, this birthday comes with one simple wish: to return to the big screen and reconnect with the audience that has been waiting just as patiently as he has.