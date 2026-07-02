Ganesh: I never wanted long gaps between releases

"The planning is underway. Brinda Vihaari is likely to release first, and Pinaka is also complete. Both films should arrive this year," he says. The delay, he explains, has more to do with the scale of the films than a lack of work. While projects like Pinaka have taken longer due to their ambitious production schedules, Ganesh has continued to listen to new stories and plan his next move. "I currently have four films on hand. Once they release, I'll begin work on new projects," says Ganesh.



The actor also shares that the range of stories in his upcoming films is quite exciting. While Pinaka is a fantasy, Brinda Vihaari explores human relationships, Yours Sincerely Ram is a journey film, and Thamma Sukhagamana Bayasuva is a family drama. He also has a film with director Arasu Anthare in the pipeline. "I never want long gaps between releases. My wish has always been to have at least two films a year. But sometimes things don't go according to plan. When a film is mounted on a bigger scale, it's difficult to dictate timelines. As actors, we can only request. The final decision rests with the makers."



