To understand India, we have to understand villages: Gopal Krishna Deshpande



Gopal Krishna Deshpande, known for his versatility, says he begins imagining his character only after stepping into the role since he is not the writer. He plays MLA Sadanand Swamy in Gramaayaana, and says it was the authentic writing that drew him in. “The story brought us together. It connects to every part of Karnataka.”



He says the approach is rooted in collaboration and restraint. “We should not imagine too much of a character in advance, because the director already has a vision. I depend on the writing, the director, and the actor opposite me.”



