To understand India, we have to understand villages: Gopal Krishna Deshpande

Gopal Krishna Deshpande, known for his versatility, says he begins imagining his character only after stepping into the role since he is not the writer. He plays MLA Sadanand Swamy in Gramaayaana, and says it was the authentic writing that drew him in. “The story brought us together. It connects to every part of Karnataka.”
He says the approach is rooted in collaboration and restraint. “We should not imagine too much of a character in advance, because the director already has a vision. I depend on the writing, the director, and the actor opposite me.”
On the film’s larger idea, he adds, “India represents villages. To understand Bharath, we have to understand villages.”
Highlighting preparation and process that goes behind his performance, the actor says, “Workshops help us understand the role beyond dialogues. It is about creating a space for the character. Every film should come from the director’s point of view. The uniqueness comes from the writing, even if stories are retold like Ramayana and Mahabharatha.”