Vinay Rajkumar: 'Gramaayaana is rooted in emotions that refuse to age'

His character is named Sixth Sense Seena, but Vinay says what convinced him wasn't just the role, but the director's conviction. "Even before the film was officially on, Chandru had lived with the script. He went on recce trips, conducted extensive research, and worked with Gopal Krishna Deshpande during development. Everyone wanted the film to come out in the best possible way," says Vinay, adding, "We spent time in villages, met people, and listened to the real incidents Chandru had written into the screenplay. Those conversations became part of our workshops. Every actor and technician worked with extra love because everyone believed in the film."



Coming after Pepe, another rural drama, Gramaayaana could invite comparisons. Vinay, however, believes no two villages are alike.

"India is made up of villages, and every village has its own identity. Even within Karnataka, every place has its own culture, food, clothing, dialect, and micro-culture. You cannot treat every village as the same," says Vinay, sharing that the story emerged from Chandru's observations of his native Devanuru. "The nuances may change from village to village, but the emotions remain the same. There is friendship, romance, family, and even the village itself becomes a character. It is a commercial film told with an artistic sensibility."



