We backed Gramaayaana for the story, not economics: Naveen Manoharan

The novelty of the story is the main reason we backed Gramaayaana after UI, says producer Naveen Manoharan, adding that Lahari Films has always focused on strong content. “Even with UI, it was content-led. With Gramaayaana, it is a village story, and the story itself brought everyone together.”



He says the film was driven by passion rather than economics. “Mounting a film is about what the script demands. If you only look at economics, you end up cutting corners. Chandru was very detailed and prepared, even in costumes.”



