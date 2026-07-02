We backed Gramaayaana for the story, not economics: Naveen Manoharan

The novelty of the story is the main reason we backed Gramaayaana after UI, says producer Naveen Manoharan, adding that Lahari Films has always focused on strong content. “Even with UI, it was content-led. With Gramaayaana, it is a village story, and the story itself brought everyone together.”
He says the film was driven by passion rather than economics. “Mounting a film is about what the script demands. If you only look at economics, you end up cutting corners. Chandru was very detailed and prepared, even in costumes.”
Naveen adds that filmmakers must avoid formula thinking. “Many directors fall into a comfort zone after their first film. Cinema needs freshness; you cannot repeat the same pattern.”
Explaining his production choices, he says, “We should not judge films only by satellite or digital value. It is always about the story.”
He also praises the team’s effort, noting Vinay Rajkumar’s preparation. “He was so thorough with the dialect he hardly needed a dialogue sheet,” says Naveen, who also credits the cast and crew for capturing the world of Gramaayaana.