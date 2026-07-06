666 Operation Dream Theatre teases stylish spy thriller, starring 'decent bond' Shivarajkumar

Dhananjaya welcomed Vaishak J Gowda to Sandalwood as a producer, noting that he had entered the industry after understanding every aspect of filmmaking. He recalled how Hemanth approached him for the film and praised the director’s approach to extracting performances. “Hemanth works with the determination of a child who won’t stop until he gets what he wants. I have learnt a lot from him. Shivanna has always been a huge strength for me. This is only the teaser. The film has many more surprises,” he said.