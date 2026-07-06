666 Operation Dream Theatre teases stylish spy thriller, starring 'decent bond' Shivarajkumar

The Kannada-Telugu bilingual 666 Operation Dream Theatre, which has already sparked curiosity with its title and poster, was unveiled in the presence of the film’s cast and crew. The film marks the collaboration between director Hemanth M Rao and producer Dr Vaishak J Gowda.
The nearly two-minute teaser offers a glimpse into an espionage-driven world without revealing much of its story. Set against a stylised, retro-inspired backdrop, it introduces Shivarajkumar as Agent Prakash and Dhananjaya as Agent Shankar, hinting at a covert mission filled with secrecy, deception, and action. Gunfights, explosions, slick chases, and hand-to-hand combat dominate the visuals, while Advaith Gurumurthy’s cinematography and Charan Raj’s background score build a tense, high-energy atmosphere. The teaser focuses largely on mood, character placement, and the spy world the film aims to construct.
At several moments, Shivarajkumar’s look and styling evoke memories of his father, Dr Rajkumar, who appeared in a handful of Bond-style Kannada films during his career. The influence is subtle but noticeable, especially for viewers familiar with classics like Operation Diamond Racket, which helped define the Kannada spy genre. Hemanth M Rao appears to be drawing from that legacy while giving it a contemporary treatment.
Speaking at the event, Shivarajkumar described Hemanth as a “wonderful director” and said it was a pleasure to reunite with Dhananjaya for the third time and Priyanka Mohan for a second collaboration. “It is a wonderful team. Charan Raj is one of the top music directors today. Cinema is my passion and I never say no to good work. 666 Operation Dream Theatre has been a wonderful experience,” he said.
Sharing details about his character, he added, “I am not the typical Bond you see in films. I play a decent Bond, someone who creates bonding among people.”
Dhananjaya welcomed Vaishak J Gowda to Sandalwood as a producer, noting that he had entered the industry after understanding every aspect of filmmaking. He recalled how Hemanth approached him for the film and praised the director’s approach to extracting performances. “Hemanth works with the determination of a child who won’t stop until he gets what he wants. I have learnt a lot from him. Shivanna has always been a huge strength for me. This is only the teaser. The film has many more surprises,” he said.
Producer Dr Vaishak J Gowda revealed that starting a production house had been his dream since he was 12 years old. He said working with Shivarajkumar in his maiden production was a dream come true, recalling how he had requested the actor during the shoot of Vedha to headline his first film. “He never asked about the budget, director, or other details. He simply told me to bring a good story and begin the film,” Vaishak said.
Director Hemanth M Rao said finding the right producer took nearly a decade and described Shivarajkumar as the driving force on set. He also praised the ensemble cast for contributing to the film’s world-building.
Priyanka Mohan said she had been waiting for the right Kannada script for a long time and felt this project came at the right moment. Speaking fluently in Kannada, she mentioned that she has always been a big admirer of director Hemanth M Rao, which made the collaboration even more special. Aditi Balan also expressed excitement about being part of the project, calling it a different cinematic space compared to her earlier work.
Actors and technicians present, did praise both Priyanka Mohan and Aditi Balan for their performances and craft
Produced under the Vaishak J Films banner, 666 Operation Dream Theatre also stars Sukhwinder Singh in pivotal roles. The film marks Hemanth M Rao’s next after the acclaimed Sapta Sagaradaache Ello duology and is expected to release later this year.