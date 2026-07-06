CP Yogeeshwara returns to acting after 25 years; DK Shivakumar launches son's debut

The grand muhurat ceremony in Bengaluru brought together an impressive mix of political leaders and film personalities. Chief Minister DK Shivakumar gave the inaugural clap for Karnatabalam, while Union Minister V Somanna formally launched Sainika 2. DK Suresh switched on the camera. Also present were former minister Dr K Sudhakar, legislators Uday and Ravi, MLC Mohan, producers Rockline Venkatesh, Lahari Velu, T G Vishwa Prasad of People Media Factory, filmmaker Santhosh Ananddram, Sa Ra Govindu and several members of the Kannada film fraternity. KP Sreekanth will serve as the creative producer for both films.