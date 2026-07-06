CP Yogeeshwara returns to acting after 25 years; DK Shivakumar launches son's debut

The Kannada film industry witnessed a high-profile launch on Sunday as Dhyan Yogeeshwara, son of former minister and Channapatna MLA CP Yogeeshwara, is set to make his acting debut with two ambitious productions—Karnatabalam and Sainika 2.
The grand muhurat ceremony in Bengaluru brought together an impressive mix of political leaders and film personalities. Chief Minister DK Shivakumar gave the inaugural clap for Karnatabalam, while Union Minister V Somanna formally launched Sainika 2. DK Suresh switched on the camera. Also present were former minister Dr K Sudhakar, legislators Uday and Ravi, MLC Mohan, producers Rockline Venkatesh, Lahari Velu, T G Vishwa Prasad of People Media Factory, filmmaker Santhosh Ananddram, Sa Ra Govindu and several members of the Kannada film fraternity. KP Sreekanth will serve as the creative producer for both films.
The occasion also marked CP Yogeeshwara's return to acting after nearly 25 years. Having begun his career as an actor before entering politics, he will now share screen space with his son in both films.
Produced by Sheela Yogeeshwara under the PMG Film Factory banner, Karnatabalam is directed by veteran filmmaker Naganna. Set across two timelines, the historical drama juxtaposes sixth-century Badami under Emperor Pulakeshin II with present-day Karnataka. The film stars Jagapathi Babu, Laya, returning to Kannada cinema after two decades, along with Manika Vishwakarma and Rekha Pandey. V Harikrishna composes the music, while Shekhar Chandra handles cinematography.
The second project, Sainika 2, directed by Puneeth Rudranag, is a sequel to Yogeeshwara's hit Sainika. Yogeeshwara has developed the story, and the film is expected to go on floors next year. First-look teasers of both films were unveiled at the event.
Recalling that he had clapped for the original Sainika 25 years ago, Shivakumar wished Dhyan success, while Somanna congratulated Yogeeshwara on sharing the screen with his son. Yogeeshwara thanked the dignitaries for their support and said Karnatabalam, rooted in Karnataka's history, is being readied for a Sankranti release.