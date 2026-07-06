Megha Shetty marks her Telugu debut with Narne Nithiin's #NN5

Megha Shetty's journey from Kannada television to cinema has now taken her to Telugu films. After making the transition from the popular Kannada daily soap Jothe Jotheyali to the big screen, the actor is set to make her Telugu debut with director Radha Krishna Reddy's upcoming film, currently referred to as #NN5.
Produced by KVN Productions, the film stars Narne Nithiin in the lead, with Anikha Surendran and Megha Shetty as part of the cast. The project was launched with a pooja ceremony on Sunday.The makers shared glimpses from the launch, where producer Venkat K Narayana gave the ceremonial clap, cinematographer K Senthil Kumar switched on the camera, and director Kalyan Shankar directed the inaugural shot, marking the commencement of the film's shoot.
The Telugu project comes right after the release of Megha's Kannada film Graamaayana, directed by Devanuru Chandru. She will next be seen opposite Prajwal Devaraj in Cheetah, an action entertainer that is currently under production.With #NN5, Megha takes on her first project in Telugu, adding another language to her growing body of work.