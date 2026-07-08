Dhananjay: Literature shaped the way I think

Dhananjay has never looked at cinema through just one lens. While audiences know him as an actor, he has steadily built his journey as a writer, producer and someone deeply invested in filmmaking. Friends in the industry often say he is among the first to support a project he genuinely believes in, and Mother Promise reflects that belief.
Directed by his long-time friend Poornachandra Mysore, the film is backed by Dhananjay under the Daali Films banner and distributed by KVN Productions. Set for release on July 10, Dhananjay has also written the lyrics for three songs in the film, something he says he enjoys but rarely finds time to pursue.
"I genuinely enjoy writing," Dhananjay says. "Writing lyrics allows me to travel with the film in a different way. I had written songs for Badava Rascal, Orchestra and Tagaru Palya, but acting and production took over. With Mother Promise, the team encouraged me to write again, and I was happy to do it."
He says writing has always been close to him, even if audiences have seen only a part of that side. "I'm confident about writing stories and even screenplays. But writing needs time. When you're acting and producing simultaneously, you can't do everything. I'd rather wait for the right time than rush it."
His relationship with words began long before cinema. "Reading helped me immensely. Novels, poems and literature shaped the way I think, while films taught me another form of storytelling. Writing lyrics is an extension of that journey."
For Mother Promise, Dhananjay has penned 'Neene Beku Amma', 'Ra Ga Sa Da Aa' and 'Oo Belake', each written to serve the story. "Every line should have a meaning. A song should never exist outside the story. It has to move the narrative forward and carry the emotion. 'Oo Belake' is probably my favourite, but honestly, all three songs are equally close to me because each has a purpose."
Given the title, it is impossible not to ask what "Mother Promise" means to him personally. "For me, it's very simple. Be honest. Be true to your cinema and your work. That's the mother promise."
Dhananjay also plays a prominent role in the film and says working with friends creates a different creative space. "We've spent years discussing cinema. The best part of our friendship is that we're honest with each other. If we don't like a story, we say so. If we believe in it, we support it together."
That honesty, he feels, reflects on screen as well. "I'm comfortable working with everyone, but friends understand me differently. They know how to bring out different shades in my performance, especially the fun side."
Speaking about Poornachandra Mysore, Dhananjay believes audiences are about to discover a filmmaker who has quietly prepared himself for this moment. "Poorna is a keen observer with an excellent sense of humour and sarcasm. He took time to build his confidence before directing. The story comes from his own experiences."
Though the film promises humour, Dhananjay says its emotional core remains intact. "The characters may seem silly, and the situations are funny, but the emotion behind a mother's promise is treated seriously. The industry also needs entertainers that make people laugh while staying rooted in emotion."
Mother Promise features an ensemble cast including Dhananjay, Poornachandra Mysore, Vinaya Prasad, Geetha, Chi Gurudutt, Naga Bhushana and Mahadeva Prasad. Rahul Roy is the cinematographer, Naveen Shyam has composed the music, and Shashank is the creative director.