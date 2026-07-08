Dhananjay: Literature shaped the way I think

His relationship with words began long before cinema. "Reading helped me immensely. Novels, poems and literature shaped the way I think, while films taught me another form of storytelling. Writing lyrics is an extension of that journey."



For Mother Promise, Dhananjay has penned 'Neene Beku Amma', 'Ra Ga Sa Da Aa' and 'Oo Belake', each written to serve the story. "Every line should have a meaning. A song should never exist outside the story. It has to move the narrative forward and carry the emotion. 'Oo Belake' is probably my favourite, but honestly, all three songs are equally close to me because each has a purpose."