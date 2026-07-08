Rakky: 'Puneeth Rajkumar taught me how to be a good human being'

Understanding how his journey from Germany to Karnataka is diametrically opposite to the usual route people take, Rakky says, "Karnataka welcomed me with open arms. I always wanted my first film to be in Kannada. I wanted to begin from my roots. I'm happy that this wish has come true, and it was possible because of Venkat Bharadwaj sir." Cinema, he says, was never an accidental choice. "Filmmaking was something I always wanted to do. I had made a short film that got selected for a film festival. Appu uncle watched it and told me I had potential. In fact, he suggested I join an acting school in Mumbai."



However, this excitement was tempered by his parents. "They said, 'Appu asked you to follow your passion, but he also wants you to focus on education first.' So I completed my studies while continuing to pursue cinema alongside," says Rakky, adding that this balancing act continues even today. "I still work as an innovation engineer. Cinema is my passion, but I haven't given up my job."