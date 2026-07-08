Rakky: 'Puneeth Rajkumar taught me how to be a good human being'

When Rakky's debut film releases on July 10, it won't simply introduce another newcomer to Kannada cinema. For the Germany-based innovation engineer, it marks the fulfilment of a promise he made years ago to himself, to his family, and, in many ways, to the man who unknowingly became the biggest influence on his life: Puneeth Rajkumar. The film's trailer opens with a montage featuring Rakky's family alongside moments of Puneeth Rajkumar.
"The collage was our tribute to Appu uncle and to the golden era of Kannada cinema during his time. We grew up watching his films. He had a special energy, a special vibe. We wanted today's Gen Z audience to experience a little of that. He has always been my inspiration, especially when it comes to dancing," says Rakky.
Understanding how his journey from Germany to Karnataka is diametrically opposite to the usual route people take, Rakky says, "Karnataka welcomed me with open arms. I always wanted my first film to be in Kannada. I wanted to begin from my roots. I'm happy that this wish has come true, and it was possible because of Venkat Bharadwaj sir." Cinema, he says, was never an accidental choice. "Filmmaking was something I always wanted to do. I had made a short film that got selected for a film festival. Appu uncle watched it and told me I had potential. In fact, he suggested I join an acting school in Mumbai."
However, this excitement was tempered by his parents. "They said, 'Appu asked you to follow your passion, but he also wants you to focus on education first.' So I completed my studies while continuing to pursue cinema alongside," says Rakky, adding that this balancing act continues even today. "I still work as an innovation engineer. Cinema is my passion, but I haven't given up my job."
That advice would later be echoed by Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, whose approval unexpectedly became the first step in Rakky's debut. Recallling how it unfolded, director Venkat Bharadwaj says, "I've known Rakky's father, Suresh Saligrama, for over 22 years. We worked together in an IT company. One day I saw Rakky's music video and felt he had every quality needed to become a hero. That's when the journey started."
But Suresh put forth a condition: Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar's approval. Venkat narrated two scripts to her, and Rakky's won her approval. For actor Rakky, Ashwini's advice wasn't about chasing stardom. "She told me to think twice before making investments, especially in today's situation. She also said, 'Focus on your job. Whenever you have free time and enough energy, you can act.' Most importantly, she told me to focus on my performance and give it my hundred percent."
Venkat believes Rakky's connection with cinema runs deeper than passion. "His grandfather produced Dr Rajkumar's classic Hosa Belaku. Maybe that's the connection that brought him back to cinema. Most actors who started in Kannada have gone on to become pan-India stars. Rakky might head that way too."
The director, who has 14 films to his credit, admits he is still waiting for his breakthrough. "Like every filmmaker, I'm looking for that one big turning point. Hopefully, Rakky becomes my Version 2.0."
In the film, Rakky plays a contract killer. "I've studied acting and done theatre. The moment Venkat sir narrated the story, it stayed with me. As an actor, it's my responsibility to choose stories that make audiences feel their time was worthwhile. This script was different. Playing a supari killer is completely opposite to who I am. That's what excites me. Acting gives me the kick of stepping into somebody else's life."
Venkat feels that audiences should look beyond the trailer before judging the film. "People think it's another gangster drama. But it's actually a realistic family gangster film. There are no exaggerated machete fights. It reflects today's social and political realities," says Rakky.
Before stepping in front of the camera, Rakky underwent nearly seven months of online acting sessions, besides training in action and dance. "It was an agreement between us," Venkat says. "He shouldn't face the camera until he felt comfortable and confident."
The toughest challenge for Rakky, however, wasn't action, but language. "I first received a 14-page story, and later the complete bound script with dialogues. I took my own time to learn every line. My mother became my tutor. I wanted to sound like a local rowdy. Whenever I spoke Kannada, it was fine. But the moment I switched to English, my European accent would come out. Venkat sir patiently worked on my dialect and pronunciation. Thankfully, I managed to dub the film myself."
Although he has lived abroad for years, Rakky's bond with Puneeth Rajkumar remained constant "Whenever Appu uncle was in Germany or shooting somewhere nearby, like Spain, we'd meet because our families were close." Ask him what he misses most about Puneeth, and his answer has nothing to do with cinema. "His humanity. He taught me how to be a good human being. The way he treated people, the way he looked after everyone, that's what stayed with me."
It's a lesson he carries onto every film set. "A crew isn't just a crew. It's a family. Everyone has a role to play. If one person falls, the whole film suffers. We trust each other, and that's what makes filmmaking beautiful."
Even the film's title has a story behind it. "We initially considered several names. Even Vajreshwari Swamy from PRK suggested we keep Rakky. Every elder around us felt it suited the film." Curious about the meaning, Rakky turned to his parents. "They told me it was unique. In Arabic, Rakky means 'noble.'"
For Rakky, the debut was never just about becoming an actor. It was about returning to the language, the people and the cinema that first made him dream. As the conversation draws to a close, Rakky leaves with a dialogue from the film that has stayed with him long after the cameras stopped rolling. "Sitting in the front bench, you can see the board. Sitting in the back bench, you can see the world. That line inspires me. It holds true for my life as well," he signs off.