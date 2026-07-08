Devaraj brothers to share screen for the first time in Shreerasthu

The Devaraj brothers, Prajwal Devaraj and Pranam Devaraj, are set to share screen space for the first time in Shreerasthu. Headlined by Pranam Devaraj and Sanjana Anand, the bilingual film made in Kannada and Telugu, has now welcomed Prajwal Devaraj in a pivotal role that is expected to bring a significant turning point to the narrative. With filming now complete, Shreerasthu has entered post-production.
The makers announced Prajwal's inclusion with a special poster and video released on the occasion of his birthday, offering audiences their first glimpse of the brothers together in the film.
Director Shankar Reddy said Prajwal's character is not positioned as Pranam's rival but plays a crucial role that drives the story forward. While Shreerasthu was initially presented as a romantic drama, Prajwal's addition lends a stronger family dimension to the narrative, making it a film that celebrates both love and familial bonds.
Being made simultaneously in Kannada and Telugu, Shreerasthu also stars Sanjana Anand, Suman, Aamani, Chaitra Rai, Ravi Shivateja, Josh Ravi and Ravi Prakash in key roles.
Produced by Harigowda under the Hari Creations banner, the film has cinematography by Balasaraswathi, known for his work on Pushpa, production design by Krishna Maya, editing by Sri Varkala, and music by Shekar Chandra. The background score in the recently released glimpse has already generated a positive response, adding to the anticipation surrounding the film as it progresses through post-production.