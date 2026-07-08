Director Manoj P Nadalumane turns hero with romantic comedy Love Theory

After making a mark behind the camera, filmmaker Manoj P Nadalumane is ready for a new role,this time in front of it. The director of Aana, Meri, and the upcoming Nee Nange Allava will make his acting debut as the lead in Love Theory, a romantic comedy that he is also directing.
Backing the project is producer Jayaram Devasamudra, whose Suram Movies banner has supported several offbeat Kannada films. Along with Love Theory, the producer is currently associated with Nee Nange Allava, LSD, and Ugrayudham, starring Sriimurali.
The makers have unveiled the film's first-look poster, offering the first glimpse of the project. The colourful poster hints at a light-hearted entertainer while introducing Manoj in his first outing as a leading man.
Speaking about the film, Manoj said acting had always been a dream despite having already directed three films. He thanked Jayaram Devasamudra for trusting him with the lead role and giving him the opportunity to fulfil that ambition.
While the title Love Theory may suggest a straightforward love story, Manoj says the film has more to offer. "It is not just a romance. It is a romantic comedy that also celebrates human relationships," he explains. Besides playing the lead, he has written the story and screenplay and is directing the film.
The technical team includes cinematographer Uday Leela, music composer Suraj Jois, and National Award-winning editor Nagendra Ujjani. The makers are expected to reveal the rest of the cast and crew in the coming weeks.
Production is set to begin next month, with shooting planned across Bengaluru and Kodagu.
For Manoj, Love Theory marks a significant new chapter. Having earned recognition as a filmmaker, he now steps into the spotlight as an actor, hoping audiences embrace this new side of his creative journey. With a familiar storyteller leading from both behind and in front of the camera, Love Theory promises a blend of romance, humour, and heartfelt relationships.