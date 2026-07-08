Ganesh transforms into Charukesha Raja for Pinaka

Ganesh, now introduced as Golden Mega Star, is gearing up for a busy festive season with two releases lined up this year. While the mythological fantasy action drama Pinaka is set to hit theatres on October 2, Brinda Vihaari will follow on October 16.
The team recently unveiled the teaser of Pinaka, directed by choreographer-turned-filmmaker Dhananjay is produced by People Media Factory The glimpse introduces a world rooted in mythology, with temples, sacred symbols and references to Lord Shiva, hinting at a story centred on spirituality and the fight for dharma without revealing much of the plot. The makers, however, revealed that the film also has a contemporary narrative.
The teaser's biggest highlight is Ganesh's transformation. Appearing in a rugged, warrior-inspired avatar, he is seen in period-style attire with armour-inspired elements, presenting one of his most distinct screen appearances to date. Produced on a grand scale by People Media Factory under Vishwaprasad, the film blends mythology, fantasy and action.
Making his directorial debut, Dhananjay said he chose to let his work speak for itself. "We've revealed only about 30 per cent of the film. There is much more to explore, especially its spiritual core," he said.
Ganesh credited his parents, fans and divine blessings for his journey and said his devotion to Lord Shiva made Pinaka a meaningful project. The actor plays Charukesha Raja and revealed that the film features a grand, large-scale flashback episode. He said he is particularly excited for audiences to experience the film's ambitious 12-minute climax, which took 22 days to shoot.
Producer Vijaya Rajesh said the team had long wanted to collaborate with Ganesh. She shared that Ganesh's family, especially his children, had loved Karthikeya 2, which encouraged them to narrate a spiritually rooted story like Pinaka, believing it would suit the actor. Co-producer Kriti Prasad thanked the cast and crew for their support.
Veteran actor Sadhu Kokila praised Ganesh for consistently ensuring roles for both him and Rangayana Raghu in his films. Responding, Ganesh said working alongside the two veterans is always a learning experience, noting that they appear in nearly 80 films a year and bring immense knowledge from collaborating with numerous directors.
Although Pinaka is planned as a pan-India release, Ganesh said Kannada will always remain his priority, adding that every film of his is made for Kannada audiences first before reaching a wider audience. The film also stars Archana Iyer and Nayan Sarika as the female leads, with Robot Ganesh playing the antagonist. Pinaka features music by Gowra Hari and cinematography by Karm Chawla and Ram Maruti M.