Huma Qureshi: The entire world is thinking about Toxic

Actor-producer Huma Qureshi was in Bengaluru for a special screening of Baby Do Die Do and made a heartfelt appeal for audiences to support what she called "a small film with a big heart."
"My brother Saqib Saleem and I produced this film, and it means a lot to us," she said, thanking Bengaluru audiences for turning up for the very first shows. "We've made a small film, but your love can make it bigger. Word of mouth will sustain us."
Directed by Nachiket Samant, Baby Do Die Do sees Huma play a deaf and mute woman. Calling it one of the most challenging roles of her career, she said, "I'm known for my dialogue delivery, but in this film I don't speak a single word. I had to communicate entirely through body language and expressions. The response has been very heartwarming."
To prepare, Huma trained with a sign language expert and spent time with children with disabilities to understand different forms of communication. "We wanted to keep the sign language universal, so audiences everywhere could connect with the story," she explained.
Explaining why she chose to produce such a film, Huma said her journey began with Gangs of Wasseypur, and ever since, audiences have expected her to take risks. "As an artist, I don't grow by doing the same films. Cinema grows only when we push storytelling forward. It isn't about budgets or scale; it's about the intention to create something original and never take the audience for granted."
The film, she revealed, took four years to make before her brother and the rest of the team came together to back the project. "We worked like friends, and that made all the difference."
Huma also thanked Yash and director Geethu Mohandas for supporting Baby Do Die Do on social media. "As a small film, we never expected them to give us a shout-out. Their support brought Bengaluru audiences to the theatres."
As expected, the conversation turned to Toxic. Smiling, Huma said, "I know everyone here wants to ask about Toxic. All I'll say is, have a little patience. Good things happen to people who wait."
She signed off with praise for her co-star. "Yash is one of the biggest stars in the country, and I've learnt so much just by watching him work. He's an incredible superstar. Right now, not just Bollywood, the entire world is thinking about Toxic."