Raj B Shetty: 'Karavali is a pure Kannada film'

At the centre of this film are Mahabala's buffaloes, known for holding a record for losing every Kambala race they have entered. The trailer moves through moments of humour, romance, family drama, and mystery before revealing a long-standing rivalry. With Kambala having stopped 30 years ago and generations driven by revenge, the story hints at a conflict that has already claimed lives. It also keeps the relationship between the characters played by Prajwal Devaraj and Raj B Shetty under wraps.



Addressing the media, Gurudatha Ganiga clarified the controversy surrounding Prajwal Devaraj's dubbing and reports about the actor's remuneration. He also shared that filming with nearly 380 buffaloes was among the production's biggest challenges.