Raj B Shetty: 'Karavali is a pure Kannada film'

The trailer of Karavali was unveiled in the presence of fans ahead of its July 24 theatrical release. The trailer premiered before a packed audience, including the film's cast and crew.
Directed by Gurudatha Ganiga, Karavali stars Prajwal Devaraj, Raj B Shetty, Ramesh Indira, Mithra, Sampada, Sushmita, Govinde Gowda, among others. The trailer establishes Karavali as a revenge drama set against the cultural backdrop of coastal Karnataka, with Kambala forming its emotional and narrative core. It opens with a line about the fire that burns within a Kambala jockey as he races behind his buffaloes. While the legendary buffaloes are born in Kulkunda, the conflict is said to have begun 70 kilometres away in Karavali.
At the centre of this film are Mahabala's buffaloes, known for holding a record for losing every Kambala race they have entered. The trailer moves through moments of humour, romance, family drama, and mystery before revealing a long-standing rivalry. With Kambala having stopped 30 years ago and generations driven by revenge, the story hints at a conflict that has already claimed lives. It also keeps the relationship between the characters played by Prajwal Devaraj and Raj B Shetty under wraps.
Addressing the media, Gurudatha Ganiga clarified the controversy surrounding Prajwal Devaraj's dubbing and reports about the actor's remuneration. He also shared that filming with nearly 380 buffaloes was among the production's biggest challenges.
Raj B Shetty described Karavali as "a pure Kannada film" and said that while it is not being positioned as a pan-Indian project, he hopes the story reaches audiences everywhere. Mithra, Sampada, and Sushmita also spoke briefly about their roles. Music director Sachin Basrur, cinematographer Abhimanyu Sadanandan, distributor Suprith, and the rest of the team were present at the launch.
Produced by Gurudatha Ganiga Films, VK Films, and Suram Movies, the film is presented and distributed by KVN Productions.