Shivarajkumar celebrates life, cinema and the power of giving back

On the occasion of Hattrick Hero Shivarajkumar’s 64th birthday, the veteran said, "Your wishes are the only gift I need." After overcoming a major health battle recently, the actor marked the special day with gratitude, resilience and a commitment to giving back. Alongside exciting updates on four of his upcoming films, Shivarajkumar launched Family Health Card by Bengaluru's VSH Hospital, which cared for him during his treatment. The initiative is expected to benefit nearly 2,500 families through free health check-ups, emergency ambulance services and significant discounts on critical treatments.