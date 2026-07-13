Shivarajkumar celebrates life, cinema and the power of giving back

On the occasion of Hattrick Hero Shivarajkumar’s 64th birthday, the veteran said, "Your wishes are the only gift I need." After overcoming a major health battle recently, the actor marked the special day with gratitude, resilience and a commitment to giving back. Alongside exciting updates on four of his upcoming films, Shivarajkumar launched Family Health Card by Bengaluru's VSH Hospital, which cared for him during his treatment. The initiative is expected to benefit nearly 2,500 families through free health check-ups, emergency ambulance services and significant discounts on critical treatments.
Another emotional moment came with the release of the teaser for Survivor, a documentary chronicling Shivarajkumar's battle with illness and his remarkable comeback. Produced by Geetha Pictures, the documentary goes beyond the public image of a superstar. It captures the vulnerable moments inside the hospital, revealing the man behind the icon. The teaser also features heartfelt messages from cinema legends and close friends, including Kamal Haasan, Nagarjuna, Sudeep, Sai Kumar, Duniya Vijay and Dhananjaya.
Shivanna set to begin shooting for Srini's A for Anand
Adding a lighter touch to the celebrations was the adorable promo of A for Anand, marking Shivarajkumar's reunion with director Srini after the success of Ghost. Produced by Geetha Shivarajkumar, the film features Shivanna as a teacher. The promo hints at a warm, feel-good entertainer, with shooting set to begin soon.
666: Operation Dream Theatre emerges as a major talking point
The celebrations concluded with a special making video from 666: Operation Dream Theatre, director Hemanth M Rao's ambitious period action-spy thriller. The behind-the-scenes footage showcased Shivarajkumar in an intriguing new look, instantly becoming a talking point among fans. With Dhananjaya sharing screen space, the film is already one of the most anticipated Kannada releases on the horizon.
Busy slate ahead for Shivanna
Shivanna has a packed slate that includes Bail, Jailer 2, the Telugu film Gummadi Narasaiah, and a Tamil film directed by debutant Gautham Sivaraman. He also has projects with R Chandru and Chethan Kumar. The latter, titled JJ Roy, will be produced by Kishore Pathikonda, who previously backed Puneeth Rajkumar's James.
Shivarajkumar also urged his fans to come with their blessings instead of gifts and, wherever possible, support charitable causes. He said their love and wishes were the greatest gift he could receive.