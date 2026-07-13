Yathiraj's Raa Raa RX to be a Kannada-Telugu bilingual

Actor, writer and director Yathiraj is set to bring an emotional road drama to the screen with Raa Raa RX, a film that blends friendship, family emotions and nostalgia around the iconic RX motorcycle. Produced by Vruddhi Sunil, Chetan TR and Chandrashekhar SM under the Karthikeya Enterprises banner. Interestingly, Yathiraj had originally envisioned the film as a book.
The narrative follows two friends, Rajeev and Rakesh, whose journey on an RX bike forms the backbone of the film, while also exploring the deep bond between a mother and her son. "The RX bike plays an important role, but the real hero is the story," says Yathiraj, adding that most of the cast was selected through auditions, giving several newcomers their first break in cinema.
Shooting is scheduled to begin in Maddur on July 20, and is expected to be completed in 35 days. Besides directing, Yathiraj will also appear in a brief role. The film will have music by Vijay Haritsa and cinematography by Deepak.
Producer Vruddhi Sunil says the strength of the script convinced him to back the project after hearing it through Vijay Haritsa, who has already composed three songs for the film, including one celebrating the RX bike, a song centred on the mother-son relationship and a romantic duet.
Television actor Anoop Bellavi makes his debut as a lead hero as Rajeev, alongside Bharath as Rakesh. The film also stars Keerthana, Aishwarya, Sahana, and Sri. The makers are also planning a Telugu release, with the film's title chosen to appeal to audiences across both languages.