I still make films for theatres: Sriimurali

After more than two decades in cinema, Sriimurali believes the biggest risk isn't attempting something new, but repeating what has already worked.
The first teaser of his latest film, Paraak, is all muscle, mood and mystery as Sriimurali appears in a rugged six-pack avatar, moving through brutal action set pieces with quiet fury. Charan Raj's score, Sandeep Valluri's striking visuals, and debut director Halesh Kogundi's confident visual language come together to create one of Kannada cinema's most arresting teasers in recent times.
Speaking to Cinema Express, the actor explains that while the teaser celebrates raw intensity, the role demanded restraint more than aggression."The character carries a very strong past. There is emotional weight beneath the action and a lot of depth to him. I had to keep all of that alive in every scene. Directors often tell me they like the intensity in my eyes and the way I underplay emotions instead of exaggerating them. I don't believe in performing loudly. I believe in holding things back. That silence, that control, is what makes both the emotion and the action land harder," says the actor.
That philosophy extends beyond performance. It also explains why Sriimurali continues to place his faith in debut filmmakers.
For him, Paraak is as much about backing fresh talent as it is about telling a new story. "Paraak wasn't a film that happened overnight. We spent nearly three-and-a-half years developing the story, and it's taken time to bring it to life. I enjoy working with newcomers because they come with fresh ideas and fearless thinking. There's a different kick in collaborating with people who don't carry baggage but bring fresh perspectives. I trust that energy, which is why I wanted to make this film with a new team. If my films can introduce even a handful of talented directors and technicians to Kannada cinema, the industry grows stronger. We're making Paraak with passion, patience and the hope of giving audiences something truly special," he says.
The actor, who also has Ugraayudham on the floors, believes audiences today have little patience for repetition.
"I can't take my audience for granted. Their expectations change every few years. I've been in the industry since 2003, and every generation watches films differently. If I keep making another Ugramm, I would be going backwards. What's new in that? Bagheera was different. Paraak is different. I enjoy the challenge of finding stories that surprise both the audience and me."
Sriimurali believes Kannada cinema needs greater collective responsibility if theatres are to remain consistently busy.
"We all speak about having more releases, but planning is missing. It's not just an actor's responsibility. Writers, directors, producers, technicians, everyone has to work together. Big cinema isn't about budget; it's about vision, scale and a story worth telling."
Despite changing viewing habits, he swears by one thing that hasn't changed for him. "I still make films for theatres. That's where my journey began, and that's where I want my films to be experienced first. OTT has its place, but my cinema is made for audiences sitting together in a theatre, reacting together. That's the magic I continue to believe in."