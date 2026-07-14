I still make films for theatres: Sriimurali

For him, Paraak is as much about backing fresh talent as it is about telling a new story. "Paraak wasn't a film that happened overnight. We spent nearly three-and-a-half years developing the story, and it's taken time to bring it to life. I enjoy working with newcomers because they come with fresh ideas and fearless thinking. There's a different kick in collaborating with people who don't carry baggage but bring fresh perspectives. I trust that energy, which is why I wanted to make this film with a new team. If my films can introduce even a handful of talented directors and technicians to Kannada cinema, the industry grows stronger. We're making Paraak with passion, patience and the hope of giving audiences something truly special," he says.