Hansika Motwani to lead pan-India thriller Paradox

Actor Hansika Motwani is returning to cinema with a busy slate of projects. One of the most ambitious among them is Paradox, a pan-India suspense thriller that marks the directorial debut of choreographer-turned-filmmaker Captain Kishore. The film was recently launched with a traditional muhurat ceremony in Bengaluru.
Paradox also marks Hansika's return to Kannada cinema after a long gap. The actor made her Kannada debut opposite the late Puneeth Rajkumar in Bindaass and is now set to headline her second Kannada film, which will be released in multiple languages.
Hansika plays the central character in the thriller centred on the dark world of organ trafficking. Director Captain Kishore says the film blends suspense, mystery and emotion with an international style of storytelling.
"Paradox is built around a strong female protagonist. It is a story that combines suspense, mystery and emotion while exploring the issue of organ trafficking," Kishore said, adding that Hansika was his first choice for the role.
The film also stars Sonu Sood in a pivotal role alongside Ravishankar, with the cast bringing together actors from multiple film industries. Producer Karthik Reddy said the team is mounting the project on a grand scale with the ambition of creating a cinematic experience that appeals to audiences across India.
"This is not a regular commercial film. We believe the story has universal appeal, and we are approaching it with high technical standards to deliver a film with an international scale and visual appeal," he said.
Action director Dr K Ravivarma revealed that Paradox will feature five large-scale action sequences designed to complement the film's tense and gripping narrative.
The technical team of Paradox includes Sai Ram as creative head, Raju as cinematographer and Deepak as editor.