Tulu actor Vineeth Kumar makes Kannada debut with Marriage Party

After winning audiences in Tulu cinema with a string of memorable performances, actor Vineeth Kumar is set to make his Kannada debut as the lead in Marriage Party, director Chayan Shetty's upcoming comedy entertainer. The makers recently unveiled the film's first-look poster, offering a glimpse into the light-hearted world of the film ahead of its release.
Produced by Santosh V under the Shri Varahi Films banner, Marriage Party marks a new chapter for Vineeth, who has built a strong fan following along the coast. The film has been extensively shot across picturesque coastal locations and promises a story rooted in the region's culture, humour and vibrant local flavour.
For director Chayan Shetty, Marriage Party is a complete departure from his debut feature Adhipatra, a suspense thriller that received appreciation from audiences and critics alike. This time, he turns to comedy with what the makers describe as a wholesome entertainer backed by a strong story.
The technical team features cinematographer Srikanth, music composer Ritvik Muralidhar and editor Nithin Shetty, known for his work on Su From So. Lyrics have been penned by Pramod Maravante and Trilok.
The film also brings together a host of popular comedy actors from Kannada and Tulu cinema, including Prakash Thuminad, Deepak Rai, Naveen Dl Padil, Rakshitha, Namitha Kiran, Ramdas, Raghu Pandeshwar, Pushparaj Bolar, Jyothish Shetty, Radhakrishna, PD Satishchandra and Bheem Rao.