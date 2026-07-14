Ugramm inspired me as a filmmaker: Halesh Kogundi

The first teaser of Paraak may have introduced audiences to Sriimurali's rugged new avatar, but debut director Halesh Kogundi insists it is only scratching the surface of what the film has to offer. Produced under the Brand Studios banner, Paraak marks Halesh's directorial debut.
The action-suspense thriller features editing by Rakshith Kaup and action choreography by Dr K Ravivarma. Around 35 percent of the film has been completed. Calling the teaser only a glimpse of the larger vision, Halesh says, "Working with Sriimurali sir has been a wonderful experience, and we hope audiences continue to support us as we take this journey forward."
The filmmaker reveals that the production has so far completed a 22-day schedule. The next major schedule, planned for around 46 days, has been pushed back slightly due to the monsoon and because it depends on Sriimurali completing portions of Ugraayudham, which requires a different look.
"Our first schedule was in Bengaluru, and the next will be across Hyderabad and Bidar. Since much of the film unfolds in open landscapes, we can't afford to take chances with the weather. Every location has been chosen to enhance the cinematic experience," he explains. Without revealing too much about the story, Halesh says the film creates a distinctive world rooted in Karnataka. "It is too early to speak about the content, but we've built a very specific world. Ugramm inspired me as a filmmaker, but Paraak is a completely different film. I'm from Davangere, and we've brought elements of central Karnataka's culture into the narrative. We wanted the world to feel authentic and lived-in."
The team is also continuing auditions to cast a Kannada actress in a prominent role."Our focus right now is to make a cult Kannada film first. If it connects with audiences, we'll naturally look at taking it to multiple languages," says Halesh.