Ugramm inspired me as a filmmaker: Halesh Kogundi

"Our first schedule was in Bengaluru, and the next will be across Hyderabad and Bidar. Since much of the film unfolds in open landscapes, we can't afford to take chances with the weather. Every location has been chosen to enhance the cinematic experience," he explains. Without revealing too much about the story, Halesh says the film creates a distinctive world rooted in Karnataka. "It is too early to speak about the content, but we've built a very specific world. Ugramm inspired me as a filmmaker, but Paraak is a completely different film. I'm from Davangere, and we've brought elements of central Karnataka's culture into the narrative. We wanted the world to feel authentic and lived-in."