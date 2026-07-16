AJ Shetty: Directing films was always my original plan

For most audiences, AJ Shetty is a masterful cinematographer behind films such as Kiss, Kabzaa, Bagheera, and the upcoming Anna From Mexico. Rightly so, but few know that his behind-the-camera fascination extends beyond cinematography. He is now taking his first step towards it with 'Bhoorame', a six-minute story-driven music video that marks his directorial debut.
Rather than beginning with a feature film, AJ Shetty chose to tell a complete story through music for the pleasure of storytelling. "Songs explain a story faster and more effectively," he says, adding, "In six minutes, you can establish the characters, show how everything begins, take the audience through the emotional journey, and arrive at a climax. Telling a complete story within that limited duration was both exciting and challenging." 'Bhoorame' revolves around a mysterious cassette that leads a young man on a journey towards a love he never knew existed, where memories, longing, and destiny quietly intertwine. Presented by Pen and Paper Studios, the music video introduces Atharvaa Vishwanath and Sushmita Shetty.
AJ Shetty wears two hats as both director and cinematographer, while Priya Mali has composed the music. The song dropped on Tuesday on PRK Audio. For AJ, the music project is also built on personal relationships. He credits his lead actor for believing in a first-time director's vision. "This project happened because of friendship and trust. Atharvaa believed in me from the beginning, and so did my friends, who backed me in making this song." Shot across Bengaluru and Ooty, it offers a glimpse into the visual medium he hopes to carry into long-form storytelling.
The music video also serves as proof of concept of AJ Shetty's directorial skills. Interestingly, he shares that cinematography wasn't part of his original plan. "Direction was always my goal. I never imagined I would become a cinematographer. I started by shooting weddings, and during Yash sir's engagement, I met cinematographer Bhuvan. He later called me to work on KGF. I told him I wanted to become a director, and he suggested that the best way to learn was by working under Prashanth Neel. He then referred me to AP Arjun's Kiss, and that's where my journey as a cinematographer began."
Years behind the camera, AJ Shetty says, have helped him become a more complete filmmaker. "As a cinematographer, you learn to observe every department. Currently, I am working alongside filmmakers like Ravi Basrur, and being part of films with actors like Unni Mukundan has given me a much broader understanding of cinema." His next step is already in sight. AJ Shetty plans to begin his debut feature in December. Conceived as a family drama, the film will introduce a fresh cast. "I want newcomers because this is my first film, and I want the actors to share the same excitement that I have while making my first film," he says.