AJ Shetty: Directing films was always my original plan

Years behind the camera, AJ Shetty says, have helped him become a more complete filmmaker. "As a cinematographer, you learn to observe every department. Currently, I am working alongside filmmakers like Ravi Basrur, and being part of films with actors like Unni Mukundan has given me a much broader understanding of cinema." His next step is already in sight. AJ Shetty plans to begin his debut feature in December. Conceived as a family drama, the film will introduce a fresh cast. "I want newcomers because this is my first film, and I want the actors to share the same excitement that I have while making my first film," he says.