Sushmitha Bhat: Every industry is helping me understand my craft better

Ironically, it is this brief appearance that has brought her some of the biggest recognitions of her career. "The amount of love my character is receiving even before the film's release is overwhelming. Gurudatha treated Raj and me on par with a lead character. The recognition I am getting through this cameo is, in many ways, bigger than what I have received as a lead in some of my earlier films," she adds, as she shares that Karavali made her remember a lesson she first learnt in Malayalam cinema. "My role in Dies Irae was very short, too. But I learned that being associated with the right project will give me visibility. Sometimes it isn't about the size of the role. Being part of a film with the right people opens doors and helps you reach a much wider audience."



Also, a reason for her fascination with the film was its backdrop. While Yakshagana was something she was familiar with, Kambala was not. "I was curious about how Gurudatha would build a story around Kambala. I asked him about the crux, and even from that discussion, I could sense he was attempting something much bigger than a conventional drama," she adds, as she elaborates on her observations of multiple industries she has worked in. "Malayalam cinema values discipline. They respect time, budgets, and planning. The Tamil and Telugu industries are incredibly hospitable. Kannada feels like home because I know the people and can connect with everyone."



Sushmitha believes that the Kannada industry lags behind other industries due to the lack of consistency in delivering fresh stories. "Kannada is missing out on the consistency game. Malayalam films prove that even with modest budgets, strong writing can create something memorable. Investing in good writers is becoming increasingly important. If I had restricted myself to Kannada alone, I don't know how long it would have taken to gain this experience. Every industry has taught me something, and together they have helped me understand my craft better."



