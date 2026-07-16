Sushmitha Bhat: Every industry is helping me understand my craft better

There is a curious honesty to the way Sushmitha Bhat speaks about Karavali ahead of the film's release on July 24. She doesn't begin by talking about her role. She doesn't even begin with the film. Instead, she talks about an opportunity. An opportunity to share screen space with Raj B Shetty. "When Gurudatha Ganiga narrated the story and explained my character, I was immediately excited because Raj B Shetty was part of the film. I knew I would learn something from him. Even though mine is a small role, I felt it would be a valuable experience," she begins.
In her experience shooting for Karavali, also starring Prajwal Devaraj and Sampada, Sushmitha feels she could best describe Raj as a troubleshooter who declutters her mind when she is confused about a scene. "I have never met someone like Raj B Shetty. He has absolutely no ego. That is the biggest lesson I am taking back. Whenever I became anxious or frustrated during a scene, he would quietly help me peel away those unnecessary layers. That generosity is something I will always remember," she says.
Ironically, it is this brief appearance that has brought her some of the biggest recognitions of her career. "The amount of love my character is receiving even before the film's release is overwhelming. Gurudatha treated Raj and me on par with a lead character. The recognition I am getting through this cameo is, in many ways, bigger than what I have received as a lead in some of my earlier films," she adds, as she shares that Karavali made her remember a lesson she first learnt in Malayalam cinema. "My role in Dies Irae was very short, too. But I learned that being associated with the right project will give me visibility. Sometimes it isn't about the size of the role. Being part of a film with the right people opens doors and helps you reach a much wider audience."
Also, a reason for her fascination with the film was its backdrop. While Yakshagana was something she was familiar with, Kambala was not. "I was curious about how Gurudatha would build a story around Kambala. I asked him about the crux, and even from that discussion, I could sense he was attempting something much bigger than a conventional drama," she adds, as she elaborates on her observations of multiple industries she has worked in. "Malayalam cinema values discipline. They respect time, budgets, and planning. The Tamil and Telugu industries are incredibly hospitable. Kannada feels like home because I know the people and can connect with everyone."
Sushmitha believes that the Kannada industry lags behind other industries due to the lack of consistency in delivering fresh stories. "Kannada is missing out on the consistency game. Malayalam films prove that even with modest budgets, strong writing can create something memorable. Investing in good writers is becoming increasingly important. If I had restricted myself to Kannada alone, I don't know how long it would have taken to gain this experience. Every industry has taught me something, and together they have helped me understand my craft better."
She concludes with the hope that audiences will embrace the film, which faced many hurdles. "Gurudatha has stayed committed despite all hardships. He has put his heart into bringing this film to audiences. I genuinely hope people watch it because that encouragement will give him the motivation to make even bigger films," she signs off.