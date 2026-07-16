Yash is Karnataka's pride: Yogaraj Bhat

Toxic : A Fairy Tale for Grown Ups is no longer just about Yash's return to the big screen or Geetu Mohandas' ambitious vision. The latest song, 'Tabaahi', has become a talking point in its own right. The song has steadily gathered momentum across languages. While the Hindi version has generated buzz across the country, the Kannada version has connected just as strongly with listeners, adding to the excitement around the film. Produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, Toxic, shot simultaneously in Kannada and English, is set for a worldwide release on August 26 in multiple languages.
For Yogaraj Bhat, or simply Bhatru to the Kannada film industry, 'Tabaahi' was a refreshing departure. The filmmaker, celebrated for redefining romance on screen and writing some of Kannada cinema's most memorable songs, penned the Kannada version of the track. But unlike much of his earlier work, this wasn't a song that began with words. The tune was already composed, and the visual language had already been imagined.
Does writing for a pan-India film, where the melody is locked, and the same song has to work across languages, make life difficult?
Not really, says Bhatru. "A tune is a tune. As a lyricist, you respond to the situation and the visuals. Every poet brings a different set of words and emotions. The challenge isn't about fitting lyrics into the tune. It's about finding words that belong to those visuals."
For 'Tabaahi', the visuals did much of the talking. Geetu Mohandas had already established the song's mood, and watching the rushes helped Bhatru discover the vocabulary the sequence demanded. There was another collaborator who made the process all the more interesting: Yash.
"Yash is also a poet. During his television days, he used to write poems. He understands the language and lyrics. When someone like him is part of the discussion, the exchange becomes very different. We connected instantly," says Bhatru, recalling a group call that brought together lyricists from every language, composer Vishal Mishra, Geetu Mohandas and Yash.
"Each one of us brought our own emotional interpretation to the song. But once the visuals featuring Yash and Kiara Advani came together, everything fell into place. Their on-screen chemistry added another dimension," says Bhatru, adding, "There is high-voltage romance in the situation. But it is handled with dignity. That's what makes it beautiful. Cinematographer Rajeev Ravi deserves appreciation for bringing that aesthetic so gracefully."
He also reveals that he has written three songs for Toxic, while Pramod Maravanthe has penned another, promising an album with distinctly different moods. Bhatru is equally appreciative of composer Vishal Mishra. "He doesn't sing in the usual way. There is tremendous clarity in his voice. He understands music deeply, and that reflects in his compositions. People will realise it with every song that gets released."
And, inevitably, the conversation circles back to Yash. "Everyone dreams of becoming somebody. But staying there takes sacrifice. Yash is Karnataka's pride. He's our boy. Someone with no film background who dreamt big and kept pushing himself. Today, he's aiming beyond national recognition towards the international stage. If Toxic succeeds, it won't just be his victory. It will inspire filmmakers and actors who come from ordinary backgrounds. Namma huduga, our boy has earned this journey. We all want to see him reach the next milestone," he signs off.