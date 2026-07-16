Yash is Karnataka's pride: Yogaraj Bhat

Does writing for a pan-India film, where the melody is locked, and the same song has to work across languages, make life difficult?

Not really, says Bhatru. "A tune is a tune. As a lyricist, you respond to the situation and the visuals. Every poet brings a different set of words and emotions. The challenge isn't about fitting lyrics into the tune. It's about finding words that belong to those visuals."



For 'Tabaahi', the visuals did much of the talking. Geetu Mohandas had already established the song's mood, and watching the rushes helped Bhatru discover the vocabulary the sequence demanded. There was another collaborator who made the process all the more interesting: Yash.



"Yash is also a poet. During his television days, he used to write poems. He understands the language and lyrics. When someone like him is part of the discussion, the exchange becomes very different. We connected instantly," says Bhatru, recalling a group call that brought together lyricists from every language, composer Vishal Mishra, Geetu Mohandas and Yash.



"Each one of us brought our own emotional interpretation to the song. But once the visuals featuring Yash and Kiara Advani came together, everything fell into place. Their on-screen chemistry added another dimension," says Bhatru, adding, "There is high-voltage romance in the situation. But it is handled with dignity. That's what makes it beautiful. Cinematographer Rajeev Ravi deserves appreciation for bringing that aesthetic so gracefully."



