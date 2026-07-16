Darshan's The Devil to make its OTT debut this week

After its theatrical run, Darshan-starrer The Devil will make its digital debut on ZEE5 Kannada on July 17. Directed by Prakash Veer, known for Milana and Tarak, The Devil features Darshan in a dual role as Krishna and Dhanush. The film has the actor essay two contrasting characters, with his portrayal of the fierce Dhanush standing out as one of the key highlights.
Rachana Rai plays the female lead, while the supporting cast includes Mahesh Manjrekar, Vinay Gowda, Achyuth Kumar, Sharmiela Mandre, and Huli Karthik in pivotal roles. The film's technical team includes music composer B Ajaneesh Loknath and cinematographer Sudhakar S Raj, whose work contributes to the film's visual style and overall atmosphere.
With its arrival on ZEE5 Kannada, The Devil now joins the growing list of recent Kannada theatrical releases making their way to streaming platforms. The digital premiere offers audiences another opportunity to experience Prakash Veer's action drama and Darshan's dual-role performance beyond the big screen.