Darshan's The Devil to make its OTT debut this week

After its theatrical run, Darshan-starrer The Devil will make its digital debut on ZEE5 Kannada on July 17. Directed by Prakash Veer, known for Milana and Tarak, The Devil features Darshan in a dual role as Krishna and Dhanush. The film has the actor essay two contrasting characters, with his portrayal of the fierce Dhanush standing out as one of the key highlights.