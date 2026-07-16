Rajaram Rajendran: We chose sync sound to keep the performances natural

Produced under the Eleven Elements banner, the film takes the road movie format and places a father-son relationship at its centre. Speaking about the idea behind the film, Rajaram said the story unfolds over a single day, where the journey is just as important as the destination. "While the audience knows the two travellers are father and son, the characters don't know that about each other. That emotional journey, along with the climax, is what drives the film," he said.