Rajaram Rajendran: We chose sync sound to keep the performances natural

How often do we see a road trip film become a story about family? Director Rajaram Rajendran's upcoming Kannada film, Father's Day, distributed by PVR INOX Pictures, is set to release in theatres on July 17 and aims to explore this scenario.
Produced under the Eleven Elements banner, the film takes the road movie format and places a father-son relationship at its centre. Speaking about the idea behind the film, Rajaram said the story unfolds over a single day, where the journey is just as important as the destination. "While the audience knows the two travellers are father and son, the characters don't know that about each other. That emotional journey, along with the climax, is what drives the film," he said.
The filmmaker also revealed that the team chose to retain the sync sound recorded during filming rather than dub the dialogues. "We wanted the conversations to feel as natural as they did on set. The film is designed to be enjoyed by audiences across age groups," he added.
Actors Ajith Hande and Harshil Kaushik play the father and son, while Samragni Rajan, ALL OK, and Kshema Shetty essay supporting roles. For Ajith, the motorcycle became an integral part of the film's journey. "The film is about a son's search for his father, but the bike is an important part of that journey. Riding a 1200cc motorcycle was a memorable experience, and it almost felt like another character in the film," he said.
Harshil Kaushik believes the film's simplicity will resonate with audiences. "It's a clean family entertainer with humour, emotions, and music. The promotional song has come out beautifully, and we're looking forward to audiences watching the film in theatres," he said.
While ALL OK composed the promotional track, he shared that the film's soundtrack has been composed by Joe Panicker. "The film's music has a blues influence, which gives it a distinct flavour," he said.
Actor Samragni Rajan felt a familiar connect with the film. "Both my parents are bikers, so riding has always been a part of my life. That made this role even more enjoyable," she said.