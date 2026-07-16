Swathishta Krishnan joins Nirup Bhandari's Atikaya

After captivating audiences with RangiTaranga and exploring a variety of roles, Nirup Bhandari is set to reinvent himself with Atikaya, a gritty action drama directed by Nagaraj Peenya. Promising high-voltage action and a raw, grounded narrative, the film will see the actor shed his familiar chocolate-boy image for a rugged, massy avatar unlike anything he has attempted before.



Joining him is Swathishta Krishnan, who continues to build a strong presence in Kannada cinema. Hailing from Dharwad, the multilingual actor has worked across Kannada, Tamil and Telugu films, earning recognition for her performances in Savarakathi, Kee, Vikram, Gunde Katha Vintara, Ondu Sarala Prema Kathe and Rakkasapuradhol. Atikaya marks her first collaboration with Nirup, and the makers say her character goes far beyond the role of a conventional heroine.



One of the biggest highlights of Atikaya is Nirup's striking transformation. The actor, who has often been seen in romantic and urbane roles, has undergone a complete physical makeover for the film. Sporting a blood-soaked, rugged look, he has trained extensively to bring authenticity to the character. His appearance, body language and dialogue delivery are expected to present an entirely new side of the actor.