Sanjan Kaje, Yogaraj Bhat, Faisal Malik and more star in Disco Rani; film to mark Aju Varghese's Kannada debut

Shiva Shankar announced the title while welcoming Aju to Kannada cinema and congratulating the actor on his 16-year journey in cinema. Sharing the title poster, actor Pallavi Manjunath wrote, "Truly happy and grateful to share this with you all. This journey means everything to me— keep me in your love and blessings always. Honored to be working with such incredible talents. Thank you for this opportunity, sir Shiva Shankar. Hoping this journey brings out the best in all of us."