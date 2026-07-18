Sanjan Kaje, Yogaraj Bhat, Faisal Malik and more star in Disco Rani; film to mark Aju Varghese's Kannada debut

Malayalam actor Aju Varghese is set to make his debut in Kannada cinema with a film titled Disco Rani. The film stars Aju in an important role, alongside Sanjan Kaje, Faisal Malik, Ravi Kale, Yogaraj Bhat, and Pallavi Manjunath. The announcement on Wednesday coincided with the completion of Aju Varghese's 16-year-long journey in cinema. The upcoming film is written and directed by Shiva Shankar. Disco Rani also marks Shiva Shankar's feature film debut. He has directed a short film, a suspense film, titled Ardha Satya, and has also worked as an assistant on director Sagar Kumar's feature film Anamadheya Ashok Kumar.
Shiva Shankar announced the title while welcoming Aju to Kannada cinema and congratulating the actor on his 16-year journey in cinema. Sharing the title poster, actor Pallavi Manjunath wrote, "Truly happy and grateful to share this with you all. This journey means everything to me— keep me in your love and blessings always. Honored to be working with such incredible talents. Thank you for this opportunity, sir Shiva Shankar. Hoping this journey brings out the best in all of us."
Disco Rani is one of the two films starring Aju Varghese announced on Wednesday, the other being the Tamil feature The Tat2. Aju made his debut with Vineeth Sreenivasan's Malarvaadi Arts Club, co-starring Nivin Pauly, which hit theatres on July 16, 2010.
Coming back to Disco Rani, the upcoming film is produced by MKS Films and SGK. On the technical front, it will have music by Chetan - Daavy, cinematography by Sampath R Kamath and Sumantha Sharma, and editing by Sampath himself.
Production on the film is set to commence in the near future. The makers are yet to reveal further details about the project.