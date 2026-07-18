Bharath Kumar, Mokshitha Pai, Riya Sachdev join hands for Rukmini Radhakrishna

Popular television actor and Bigg Boss contestant Mokshitha Pai, known for her role in Paru, is set to play the female lead in Rukmini Radhakrishna, co-starring Bharat Kumar.



Produced under the Umesh Films banner and directed by Pran Suvarna, the film presents a fresh take on the relationship between Krishna, Rukmini, and Radha. The story revolves around the idea that while Rukmini is Krishna’s companion, Radha holds a special place in his life.



Bharat Kumar, who plays the lead, says the role of Radha was important to the film and Mokshitha was selected for the character based on his mother’s suggestion. “The film explores the bond between Krishna and Radha through a different perspective,” he said.