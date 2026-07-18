Bharath Kumar, Mokshitha Pai, Riya Sachdev join hands for Rukmini Radhakrishna

Popular television actor and Bigg Boss contestant Mokshitha Pai, known for her role in Paru, is set to play the female lead in Rukmini Radhakrishna, co-starring Bharat Kumar.
Produced under the Umesh Films banner and directed by Pran Suvarna, the film presents a fresh take on the relationship between Krishna, Rukmini, and Radha. The story revolves around the idea that while Rukmini is Krishna’s companion, Radha holds a special place in his life.
Bharat Kumar, who plays the lead, says the role of Radha was important to the film and Mokshitha was selected for the character based on his mother’s suggestion. “The film explores the bond between Krishna and Radha through a different perspective,” he said.
Mokshitha says she connected with the story when it was narrated to her and chose to take up the role of Radha. The film also features actor-model Riya Sachdev as Rukmini.
Director Pran Suvarna developed the screenplay from a one-line story idea shared by Bharat Kumar. Shot extensively around Kumbakonam in Tamil Nadu, the film brings together Kannada and Tamil cultural elements through its setting and music.
The film is currently in its final stages of production, with one song remaining to be filmed. Composed by Sunad Gowtham, the soundtrack features five songs, including a Kannada-Tamil fusion track written by lyricist K Kalyan.