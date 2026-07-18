Life Today locks August release date

Speaking about the film, which has cinematography by Guruprasad MG, Kiran Aditya said that Life Today reflects the emotions and experiences of the present generation and hoped that viewers would find a connection with the story. Kanta Kannalli shared that the film addresses situations closely connected to the lives of today’s youth, and the team has sought to present these realities in an engaging manner.



Actor Cockroach Sudhi, who plays an important role in the film, expressed confidence in the team’s efforts and hoped that the film would receive appreciation from audiences. Veteran actor Tabala Nani, who plays Lekha Chandra’s father in the film, highlighted her performance, saying that her character forms the emotional core of the story.



Lekha Chandra became emotional while speaking at the event and recalled losing her father during the making of Life Today, making the trailer launch a memorable and personal moment for her.