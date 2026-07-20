Dr Nagendra Prasad: I feel lyricists are not celebrated enough

Though his first released film as a lyricist was Gajina Mane (2000), directed by K V Jayaram, Nagendra Prasad had already written nearly 2,000 songs before entering films. Some of those early words found their way into cinema years later, including the popular 'Preethi Eke Bhoomimele Ide'. Ask him where his words come from, and he credits the basics: Reading. "The dictionary is in my mind. Before entering cinema, I had read nearly 5,000 books. From my school days, I had a hunger for reading newspapers from the first page to the last, literature, folklore and anything that introduced me to new words. Reading became my real education. Kannada has a word for every emotion. I don't search for words. They simply flow. I'm not bragging. That's honestly how I work."