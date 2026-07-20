Karavali has made me selfless: Sampada Hulivana

For many actors, television is a destination. For Sampada Hulivana, it was a stepping stone. After making the jump from the small screen to films with Raider, followed by Ekka, the actor has preferred to wait for the right opportunity rather than chase the next one. That wait has now led her to Karavali, director Gurudatha Ganiga's coastal drama starring Prajwal Devaraj and Raj B Shetty, which is set to release on July 24.
Interestingly, at a time when many young actors, especially female artistes, are working across multiple languages, Sampada is in no hurry to collect credits. "I don't look at industries very differently. The hard work is the same everywhere. Only the language and people change. You might feel more comfortable in one place than another, but the effort remains the same," says Sampada, adding,
"The number of films I'm doing isn't my driving force. It's still early in my career, and I'm testing the waters across industries. I only want to be part of films and characters that I genuinely believe in. If I trust the script, it will eventually reflect on screen."
Reflecting on her transition to films, Sampada says television offered consistency, while cinema offered possibility. "Getting opportunities in television is easier because there's a routine. Cinema is different. It's a little tricky because there's also the business side of filmmaking. But I never wanted to stay in that comfort zone. I always saw television as a path to cinema. I wanted to see myself on the big screen," shares Sampada.
Coming back to Karavali, Sampada reveals that she has known director Gurudatha Ganiga for nearly four years. Interestingly, the two were initially supposed to collaborate on another project that never materialised. "A year and a half later, he called me for Karavali. By then, I had already seen the first teaser and felt it looked fresh and different. When they narrated the script, what stayed with me wasn't just the story but the world it explored. It felt like a culture we don't often get to see in cinema."
While Karavali is rooted in the coastal belt and revolves around the intense world of Kambala, Sampada's character brings an emotional layer to the narrative. She plays a veterinary doctor, someone who enters a world of conflict with empathy rather than aggression. "What I found unique was how the film explores the relationship between humans and animals. Amid all that chaos, my character becomes a calming presence. She brings harmony and love into the story. She also has her own backstory and emotional journey, which made the role much more than just being the heroine."
Preparing for the role also meant spending time with animals, and Sampada recalls how understanding them was paramount. "It was about understanding the temperament of animals because you have to work according to how they behave. We shot with buffaloes, goats, calves and even tortoises. Every animal reacts differently," says the actor, who is glad that this film gave her a chance to get a closer look at the culture surrounding Kambala. "I learnt how deeply people are emotionally connected to these buffaloes. Some belong to wealthy families, while others belong to local farmers, but everyone treats them with so much care and respect. There is pride, competition and emotion behind every race. That was fascinating to witness."