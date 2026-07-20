Karavali has made me selfless: Sampada Hulivana

While Karavali is rooted in the coastal belt and revolves around the intense world of Kambala, Sampada's character brings an emotional layer to the narrative. She plays a veterinary doctor, someone who enters a world of conflict with empathy rather than aggression. "What I found unique was how the film explores the relationship between humans and animals. Amid all that chaos, my character becomes a calming presence. She brings harmony and love into the story. She also has her own backstory and emotional journey, which made the role much more than just being the heroine."



Preparing for the role also meant spending time with animals, and Sampada recalls how understanding them was paramount. "It was about understanding the temperament of animals because you have to work according to how they behave. We shot with buffaloes, goats, calves and even tortoises. Every animal reacts differently," says the actor, who is glad that this film gave her a chance to get a closer look at the culture surrounding Kambala. "I learnt how deeply people are emotionally connected to these buffaloes. Some belong to wealthy families, while others belong to local farmers, but everyone treats them with so much care and respect. There is pride, competition and emotion behind every race. That was fascinating to witness."