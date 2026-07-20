Sharan and Naveen Sajju lend voices to Chandrahasa's friendship anthem 'Chaddi Buddy'

Sometimes, it takes popular voices to introduce fresh talent. That's exactly what the team behind Chandrahasa has done, bringing together actor Sharan, singer Naveen Sajju, lyricist Yogaraj Bhat, and composer Poornachandra Tejaswi for the film's first single, 'Chaddi Buddy'.
The song, centred on the joy and strength of friendship, marks the first time Sharan and Naveen Sajju have sung together. Their lively rendition, paired with Yogaraj Bhat's playful lyrics and Poornachandra Tejaswi's energetic composition, gives the film a spirited musical beginning.
Starring Comedy Khiladigalu winner Harish Hiriyur, Chandrahasa is directed by Anand S Kalakabandi and features a cast of largely newcomers. The makers recently unveiled the first song, offering audiences a glimpse into the film's youthful and light-hearted world.
'Chaddi Buddy' is about the friendships that brings joy to our lives. We wanted a song that felt honest, fun and relatable, and having Sharan, Naveen Sajju, Yogaraj Bhat and Poornachandra Tejaswi come together made that possible," the makers said.
Produced by Basavantagouda Patil, with Basanna Kamathar as co-producer, the song has been released on the D Beats YouTube channel.
Apart from Harish Hiriyur, the film stars Chhayashree Umesh as the female lead, while Ningaraju Mandya plays the protagonist's friend. The supporting cast includes Santosh Keri, Suryakala, Jyothi Mangaluru, Kalakappa Talawar, and others.
With cinematography by Chetan Sharma and editing by V Girish M C Halli, Chandrahasa is preparing for its theatrical release. While the film introduces several new faces, its first song has the backing of some of Kannada cinema's most recognisable talents, giving the newcomers a memorable music album.