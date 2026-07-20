Sharan and Naveen Sajju lend voices to Chandrahasa's friendship anthem 'Chaddi Buddy'

The song, centred on the joy and strength of friendship, marks the first time Sharan and Naveen Sajju have sung together. Their lively rendition, paired with Yogaraj Bhat's playful lyrics and Poornachandra Tejaswi's energetic composition, gives the film a spirited musical beginning.

Starring Comedy Khiladigalu winner Harish Hiriyur, Chandrahasa is directed by Anand S Kalakabandi and features a cast of largely newcomers. The makers recently unveiled the first song, offering audiences a glimpse into the film's youthful and light-hearted world.