Director Suri exits Dhruva Sarja film after months of preparation

However, the director explained that the actor's existing commitment is taking longer, which has altered the course of the project. "After KD, Dhruva has been occupied with Criminal, and that is taking more time than expected. As a team, we felt the atmosphere was not allowing us to move forward. There is investment, there is time involved, and I cannot keep giving reasons for delays. My team also has to be taken care of. At some point, I had to take a stand."



Suri revealed that the film had reached an advanced stage of preparation. "We were ready for the shoot. I had script reading sessions with Dhruva, and we had almost completed everything needed to go on floors."



Despite stepping away for now, the filmmaker insists the project has not been shelved. "This subject is meant for Dhruva Sarja, and I still want to make it with him. He is genuinely interested in working with me, but it should happen only when he can completely commit himself to our film. I want him to finish his current responsibilities first, and when the time is right, we will return to this project."