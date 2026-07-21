Director Suri exits Dhruva Sarja film after months of preparation

After months of development and extensive pre-production, director Suri has stepped away from his much-discussed collaboration with Dhruva Sarja. The commercial entertainer, which had generated considerable buzz in the industry, was expected to be backed by Manish Shah's Goldmines Telefilms, the banner also producing Dhruva's ongoing film Criminal.
Confirming the development to us, Suri says the decision stemmed from uncertainty surrounding the project's timeline. "There is a long story, but to cut it short, cinematographer Satya Hegde introduced me to Dhruva Sarja. From there, our team got to work. We prepared everything, from a bound English script and character sketches to the budget, schedules and planning, which was sent to the production house. After several meetings, we were all set to begin," says Suri.
However, the director explained that the actor's existing commitment is taking longer, which has altered the course of the project. "After KD, Dhruva has been occupied with Criminal, and that is taking more time than expected. As a team, we felt the atmosphere was not allowing us to move forward. There is investment, there is time involved, and I cannot keep giving reasons for delays. My team also has to be taken care of. At some point, I had to take a stand."
Suri revealed that the film had reached an advanced stage of preparation. "We were ready for the shoot. I had script reading sessions with Dhruva, and we had almost completed everything needed to go on floors."
Despite stepping away for now, the filmmaker insists the project has not been shelved. "This subject is meant for Dhruva Sarja, and I still want to make it with him. He is genuinely interested in working with me, but it should happen only when he can completely commit himself to our film. I want him to finish his current responsibilities first, and when the time is right, we will return to this project."
For now, Suri is shifting his focus elsewhere, hinting that one of his long-pending ideas, Kaage Bangara, could be revived. "I will soon come back with interesting details about my next film," says the filmmaker, who remains optimistic despite the setback. "We have a fantastic script. Every hurdle teaches you something. I believe every long gap leads to something better. Even if I don't have a film on the floors, I am always working around cinema."
The director also shared his thoughts on the changing industry. "Today, people have lost faith. With AI, there is a lot of suspicion. You cannot bluff people anymore. Audiences are watching everything closely. They have developed good taste, and they are looking for strong content and honest concepts. That is what filmmakers have to deliver."