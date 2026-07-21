Love finds a new tune in City Lights

The makers of City Lights have released 'Kandamma', the latest single from the film's soundtrack. Sung by Sanjith Hegde, the romantic melody is centred on the relationship between Vinay Rajkumar and debutante Monisha, giving audiences another look at the film's emotional core.



With music by Charan Raj and lyrics by Nagarjuna Sharma, 'Kandamma' keeps things simple, letting the melody and the lead pair's chemistry carry the song. Unlike the previously released 'Bava Bava', which celebrated life with an upbeat number, the new track leans into moments shared by the film's central characters.



For director Vijay Kumar, City Lights marks a departure from the action-driven world of Salaga and Bheema. His latest film follows a young couple who leave their village in search of a better future in the city, only to discover that every dream comes with its own challenges.