Manoranjan: I'm not chasing stardom

There comes a point when the weight of a legacy gives way to individual choices. For Manoranjan Ravichandran, it seems like that shift is happening right now. Instead of chasing the larger-than-life commercial hero image, the actor is putting his faith in stories, characters, and performances. While he is sharing screen space with his father, V Ravichandran, in I Am God: The Crazy, Manoranjan recently wrapped shooting for Koutenya starring Achyuth Kumar, where he takes on a pivotal role with grey shades. "It is a pivotal character. It has negative shades, but that's exactly what made it interesting," says Manoranjan.
That willingness to move from the comfort zone is also evident in his upcoming project, directed by Suneel Rudhraprabha, set largely in the villages around Dharwad and co-starring Aparna Das. Despite just half a day of shooting remaining and dubbing already complete, Manoranjan is still keeping the details under wraps. "The subject and the character will surprise audiences," he says, adding, "Performance is everything in this story, and this is the first time I am attempting something like this."
Manoranjan also has a film directed by Rudresh GN, starring Brinda Acharya, with five more days of shooting left, while another village-based drama directed by debutant Rishi is expected to go on floors by the end of August. He is also in discussions for a couple of more projects. Manoranjan assures that the common thread among all his upcoming projects is that he signed them based on their strong scripts. "I have decided to pick subjects rather than worrying about how much action a film has. Today, most actors want to be part of action-oriented commercial entertainers. I am not chasing stardom. If it comes, I'm happy. I simply want to be part of films that have something to say."
My father has envisioned something big with his next, I am God, The Crazy'
While his own choices are becoming increasingly rooted in content-driven cinema, Manoranjan is currently immersed in a production mounted on an altogether different scale. He is in Sakleshpur shooting for I Am God: The Crazy, directed by his father, V Ravichandran.
The film has generated curiosity ever since Ravichandran spoke about using AI as part of its creative process. Manoranjan, however, says that description only scratches the surface. "AI is only a reference. What my father has envisioned is much bigger."
Observing his father at work has given Manoranjan a renewed appreciation for the filmmaker's meticulous approach. "I have been on the set for the last four days, and he is taking only eight or nine shots a day because he is deeply involved in every frame. He is not approaching this like any of his previous films. The canvas he has imagined is huge, and it will naturally take time to bring that vision to theatres."
The scale of the production, he says, will perhaps be best reflected in its climax. "My father has planned 40 days of shooting for the climax. That tells you everything about the ambition of this project."
Despite having worked with his father before, Manoranjan says stepping onto a Ravichandran set is always an education. "I respect his vision, but I'm also scared," he admits with a laugh. "On most films, I prepare my dialogues and scenes well in advance. With my father, everything changes on the spot. You have to unlearn your process, stay spontaneous and always be on your toes. It teaches you to think and perform instinctively."
Playing a prominent role alongside his father has given Manoranjan a front-row seat to the making of what he believes will be one of Ravichandran's most ambitious films. For now, though, he is keeping a few surprises intact. "There is a lot more to reveal," he says. "I'll talk about it once I complete this schedule with my father.