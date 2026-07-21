Manoranjan: I'm not chasing stardom

There comes a point when the weight of a legacy gives way to individual choices. For Manoranjan Ravichandran, it seems like that shift is happening right now. Instead of chasing the larger-than-life commercial hero image, the actor is putting his faith in stories, characters, and performances. While he is sharing screen space with his father, V Ravichandran, in I Am God: The Crazy, Manoranjan recently wrapped shooting for Koutenya starring Achyuth Kumar, where he takes on a pivotal role with grey shades. "It is a pivotal character. It has negative shades, but that's exactly what made it interesting," says Manoranjan.



That willingness to move from the comfort zone is also evident in his upcoming project, directed by Suneel Rudhraprabha, set largely in the villages around Dharwad and co-starring Aparna Das. Despite just half a day of shooting remaining and dubbing already complete, Manoranjan is still keeping the details under wraps. "The subject and the character will surprise audiences," he says, adding, "Performance is everything in this story, and this is the first time I am attempting something like this."