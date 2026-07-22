Karavali is about the unseen world of Kambala: Gurudatha Ganiga

He believes the biggest misconception about the film is that it is simply about Kambala. "People know Kambala through those 15 seconds of the race. But what happens before the buffaloes reach the track? The relationship between people, animals, faith, conflict and tradition fascinated me. That unseen world became the story," says the filmmaker, who clarifies that his intention was never to explain Kambala but to immerse audiences in a culture rarely explored on screen. "I want viewers to enter this world as outsiders. It should feel like walking into a village jatre for the first time. There should be curiosity, emotion and discovery."