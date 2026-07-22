Jolly to feature a special tribute to Puneeth Rajkumar

The trailer for Jolly was unveiled recently, and producer Umapathy Srinivas Gowda set the tone for the event with a candid reflection on the challenges facing Kannada cinema. Launching the trailer, Umapathy said the industry is navigating one of its toughest phases, with mobile phones, OTT platforms and social media competing for audience attention.
In such an environment, he stressed that the only way to bring people back to theatres is through strong storytelling backed by sensible budgets. He also said producers, who take the biggest financial risks in filmmaking, deserve greater recognition and support.
Jolly, a family entertainer directed by Tarush, who also stars in it, is slated to release in theatres on July 31. The trailer offers a mix of comedy, action and emotion, centred on modern-day relationships.
Speaking about the film, Tarush said, "Jolly explores the reasons behind the increasing number of divorces and misunderstandings between couples while delivering a hopeful message." He added that the emotional bond between a father and daughter forms the heart of the story. The filmmaker also revealed that the film features a special tribute to the late actor Puneeth Rajkumar.
Featuring music by Nithin Raj, with lyrics by Yogaraj Bhat and Kinnal Raj, Jolly also stars Rekha Das and Shobaraj in prominent roles.