Jolly to feature a special tribute to Puneeth Rajkumar

The trailer for Jolly was unveiled recently, and producer Umapathy Srinivas Gowda set the tone for the event with a candid reflection on the challenges facing Kannada cinema. Launching the trailer, Umapathy said the industry is navigating one of its toughest phases, with mobile phones, OTT platforms and social media competing for audience attention.



In such an environment, he stressed that the only way to bring people back to theatres is through strong storytelling backed by sensible budgets. He also said producers, who take the biggest financial risks in filmmaking, deserve greater recognition and support.



