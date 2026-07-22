Sarvantaryami makers plan special screening for students 



Sarvantaryami, which was released last week, has been receiving encouraging responses from audiences. Directed by theatre artiste-turned-filmmaker Rangaswamy Kapanipalya, the film explores the impact of excessive mobile phone use, particularly on children, through the emotional story of a father and daughter.



The film recently caught the attention of Jnanpith award-winning writer Dr Chandrashekhara Kambara, who praised the makers for addressing an issue that affects families across generations. "The film effectively portrays the harmful effects of mobile phones, especially on children. It is a film that every family should watch," said the writer.



