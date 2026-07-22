Varsha Bollamma makes Kannada debut with Mahaan

For Varsha, the film marks a long-awaited homecoming. Although she has built a successful career in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam cinema, she had never worked in Kannada before. "Acting in my mother tongue is something I've always wanted. Sharing screen space with Shivanna and Vijay Raghavendra makes it even more special. I should be grateful to PC Shekar and Aakash Pictures for trusting me with Durga," she says.