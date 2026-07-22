Varsha Bollamma makes Kannada debut with Mahaan

For decades, Indian cinema has conditioned audiences to picture a farmer as a man. PC Shekar's Mahaan turns that image on its head.
Making her Kannada debut, Kodagu-born Varsha Bollamma steps into the role of Durga, not as a supporting presence in a man's story, but as the face of a new generation of Indian farming. The character is educated, confident and rooted in the belief that technology and sustainability can coexist.
For Shekar, the idea came from observing rural life, where women often shoulder as much, if not more, of the agricultural workload. They manage households before dawn, work alongside men in the fields, and return home to continue caring for their families. Yet, their contribution is rarely acknowledged.
"Women's contribution to agriculture is immense, but they have not received the recognition they deserve. Durga was created to give them that respect," says the director. He adds that the character represents educated young women who can redefine farming through scientific methods, innovation and environmental responsibility. "I hope Durga inspires women to see agriculture as a space for leadership and change."
Producer Prakash S Budur says Mahaan is conceived as a tribute to India's farmers and their resilience. Backed by Aakash Pictures, the film brings together a cast led by Shivarajkumar, Vijay Raghavendra, Varsha Bollamma, Radhika Chetan, Devaraj, Rangayana Raghu, Sharath Lohitashwa, Avinash, Mithra, Namratha Gowda and Ramesh Indira.
For Varsha, the film marks a long-awaited homecoming. Although she has built a successful career in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam cinema, she had never worked in Kannada before. "Acting in my mother tongue is something I've always wanted. Sharing screen space with Shivanna and Vijay Raghavendra makes it even more special. I should be grateful to PC Shekar and Aakash Pictures for trusting me with Durga," she says.