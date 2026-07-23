Prajwal Devaraj: Karavali is bigger than everything else

Milestones in cinema are rarely just about numbers. They become markers of belief, risk and reinvention. For Prajwal Devaraj, his 40th film, Karavali, carries all three. The film has consumed nearly three years of his life, demanded a complete physical transformation, and unexpectedly pulled him into a controversy that, for a while, overshadowed the work itself. Yet, when he speaks about Karavali, there is only conviction, and not bitterness. "The film is bigger than everything else. I genuinely want this film to work, for me, my director Gurudatha Ganiga, my co-actors, the technicians, and everyone who has put their heart into it," he says ahead of the film's release on July 24.
It is a thought he returns to several times during the conversation. Talking about playing Dhananjaya, or Dhana, Prajwal says the role demanded far more than simply learning a character. He transformed his body, gained weight, later shed it for different portions of the film, and immersed himself in the world surrounding Kambala. The physically demanding shoot left him with injuries to his hands and legs. "This is a look and a character I have never attempted before. The Kambala portions were extremely demanding, but those are the experiences that stay with you as an actor," he says.
The physical strain, however, turned out to be the easier part. The weeks leading up to the film's release saw Karavali become the subject of public debate, much of it unrelated to what appears on screen. For someone who has spent nearly two decades quietly building a career, the attention was unsettling."In nearly 40 films, I've never had a black mark attached to my name. I've always believed in focusing only on my work. So when something like this happens, it hurts," he admits.
One issue that particularly disappointed him was the dubbing process. Although he had spent considerable time understanding the local dialect and mannerisms required for the role, he says he was never invited to dub for his own character. "If I had dubbed and they felt it didn't work, I would have accepted that. But I wasn't even given the opportunity. That hurt. I wish I had done it because if the character won, I would have won along with it." Even now, there is no trace of defiance in his voice. "If they call me today, I'll still go and dub," he says.
The emotional toll, he admits, was far greater than he had anticipated. "There were moments when I even thought of seeking counselling. It affected me that much. But my wife and my parents stood by me throughout. Without them, it would have been much harder." The uncertainty also came at a financial cost. Because Karavali demanded a specific hairstyle, body language and physical appearance, Prajwal deliberately stayed away from signing other films. He believed the project could become a turning point in his career, much like Chowka had years ago.
Instead, commitment to a certain film meant opportunities slipped away. "I lost nearly Rs 1.5 crore because I wasn't taking up other projects, and some production houses didn't complete the payments they owed me. This is our profession. We work because this is how we earn. When payments don't come on time, it becomes difficult."
It was during this phase that his wife became his biggest source of strength. His father, veteran actor Devaraj, also offered advice that has stayed with him. "He scolded me. He told me never to let payments remain pending for so long and said professional matters should always be handled properly."
The experience, Prajwal says, has changed the way he intends to work. "I've always trusted people and worked on verbal commitments. This has taught me that every agreement must be documented, irrespective of who the producer is."
Nevertheless, away from the controversy, he speaks warmly about working with his co-stars, particularly Raj B Shetty. "Raj and I share screen space in a few portions, and it was wonderful working with him. We spoke about his films like Ondu Motteya Kathe and Su From So and how unique they are. He's done a very good role in Karavali."
Throughout the difficult period, Prajwal says the Kannada film industry rallied behind him. Friends, producers and filmmakers regularly checked in on him. Producer Rockline Venkatesh, he adds, was among those who extended support when he needed it.
With the release finally around the corner, Prajwal is trying to leave the noise behind and shift the focus back to the film itself.
"People often say it is stories and not stars that make a film. I think Karavali belongs to that category. The biggest hero of this film is its story."
Prajwal is not chasing vindication or seeking sympathy, but he simply wants audiences to judge Karavali for what it is. Once the film releases, he plans to watch it with his family. Apart from Karavali, the year ahead remains busy. Mafia is expected to arrive around the Ganesh festival, followed by Cheetah later in the year. But for now, everything comes back to one film, and when the lights go down in the theatre, the conversation will shift back to the story on screen.