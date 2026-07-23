Prajwal Devaraj: Karavali is bigger than everything else

One issue that particularly disappointed him was the dubbing process. Although he had spent considerable time understanding the local dialect and mannerisms required for the role, he says he was never invited to dub for his own character. "If I had dubbed and they felt it didn't work, I would have accepted that. But I wasn't even given the opportunity. That hurt. I wish I had done it because if the character won, I would have won along with it." Even now, there is no trace of defiance in his voice. "If they call me today, I'll still go and dub," he says.