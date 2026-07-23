Karnatabalam Ajjeyam turns Navalgund Farmers Martyrs' Day into cinema

Yogeeshwara said the film explores the hardships farmers endure while highlighting the irony that a land once ruled by the mighty Chalukya Empire continues to grapple with agrarian distress. He added that Karnatabalam–Ajjeyam unfolds across two timelines and also touches upon the long-debated Mahadayi water dispute, positioning the film as both a commercial entertainer and a tribute to Karnataka's farming community.